Bucks playoff game schedule set

The Milwaukee Bucks today announced the schedule for their upcoming playoff series with the Toronto Raptors.
The first two games will be played in Toronto. Game one will be at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 15, and televised on ESPN. Game two will be at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, and telecast on NBA TV.
Milwaukee will host games three and four at the BMO Harris Bradley Center. Game three will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, and broadcast on NBA TV. Game four will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, and broadcast on TNT.
If necessary, game five would be Monday, April 24, in Toronto; game six would be Thursday, April 27, in Milwaukee; and game seven would be Saturday, April 29, in Toronto.
All of the games will be broadcast locally on Fox Sports Wisconsin, in addition to the national broadcasts.
