Bucks open new practice facility in downtown Milwaukee

Includes medical training center [PHOTO GALLERY]

by

August 03, 2017, 1:24 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/bucks-open-new-practice-facility-in-downtown-milwaukee/

The Milwaukee Bucks unveiled their training center Thursday, the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin Sports Science Center, located near the new arena that is under construction.

The posh 77,500-square-foot training facility includes a hydrotherapy and medical training area, video replay viewing space, a full-service chef-staffed kitchen and a Gee’s Clippers, so the players can have daily haircuts before games.

“There is an ungodly amount of square footage of maple on the floor,” Bucks President Peter Feigin joked at a press conference held to unveil the facility.

Although with two full-sized basketball courts, Feigin wasn’t exactly joking.

The training center is part of an overall plan for a $1 billion mixed-use arena district that will be anchored by the $524 million new arena and an additional $500 million in ancillary development around the new arena.

The arena, which is halfway complete, will open in time for the 2018 season.

Now that the training center is complete, the Bucks will vacate their training facilities at the Cousins Center in St. Francis, where they have practiced since 1997.

The new training center was designed by Milwaukee-based Eppstein Uhen Architects and Kansas City-based Populous. Janesville-based JP Cullen will manage construction.

