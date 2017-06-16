Bucks name new general manager

The Milwaukee Bucks announced Friday that they have named Jon Horst the team’s new general Manager.

Previous general manager John Hammond left the organization recently to become the general manager of the Orlando Magic.

Horst, 34, has served as the Buck’s director of basketball operations since 2008, in which capacity he was involved in personnel evaluation, salary cap management and contract negotiations.

The Bucks will hold an introductory press conference for Horst on Monday.

“Our number one priority is building a championship-caliber organization and we believe Jon is the right person to be our General Manager,” Bucks majority owners Wes Edens, Marc Lasry and Jamie Dinan said in a joint statement. “He has been an integral part of basketball operations for the last nine years, and has helped advise us on every major basketball decision since we purchased the team. Jon is very talented, capable, organized and someone we have leaned on for his strategic thinking and ability to execute our vision.”

Horst began his NBA front office career with the Detroit Pistons in 2005 and joined the Bucks basketball staff in 2008.

“I’m extremely grateful to our ownership group for their faith and trust in me,” Horst said. “Wes, Marc and Jamie have demonstrated a commitment to building a championship-caliber team, providing the necessary tools and resources, and I’m excited to execute their vision. In my new capacity, I’m looking forward to working with Jason Kidd and the coaching staff, along with our world-class performance team, to give our talented players the support they need to bring a championship to Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin.”