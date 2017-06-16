Bucks name new general manager

Jon Horst has been team's director of basketball operations since 2008

by

June 16, 2017, 6:44 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/bucks-name-new-general-manager/

The Milwaukee Bucks announced Friday that they have named Jon Horst the team’s new general Manager.

Previous general manager John Hammond left the organization recently to become the general manager of the Orlando Magic.

Horst, 34, has served as the Buck’s director of basketball operations since 2008, in which capacity he was involved in personnel evaluation, salary cap management and contract negotiations.

The Bucks will hold an introductory press conference for Horst on Monday.

“Our number one priority is building a championship-caliber organization and we believe Jon is the right person to be our General Manager,” Bucks majority owners Wes Edens, Marc Lasry and Jamie Dinan said in a joint statement. “He has been an integral part of basketball operations for the last nine years, and has helped advise us on every major basketball decision since we purchased the team. Jon is very talented, capable, organized and someone we have leaned on for his strategic thinking and ability to execute our vision.”

Horst began his NBA front office career with the Detroit Pistons in 2005 and joined the Bucks basketball staff in 2008.

“I’m extremely grateful to our ownership group for their faith and trust in me,” Horst said. “Wes, Marc and Jamie have demonstrated a commitment to building a championship-caliber team, providing the necessary tools and resources, and I’m excited to execute their vision. In my new capacity, I’m looking forward to working with Jason Kidd and the coaching staff, along with our world-class performance team, to give our talented players the support they need to bring a championship to Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin.”

The Milwaukee Bucks announced Friday that they have named Jon Horst the team’s new general Manager.

Previous general manager John Hammond left the organization recently to become the general manager of the Orlando Magic.

Horst, 34, has served as the Buck’s director of basketball operations since 2008, in which capacity he was involved in personnel evaluation, salary cap management and contract negotiations.

The Bucks will hold an introductory press conference for Horst on Monday.

“Our number one priority is building a championship-caliber organization and we believe Jon is the right person to be our General Manager,” Bucks majority owners Wes Edens, Marc Lasry and Jamie Dinan said in a joint statement. “He has been an integral part of basketball operations for the last nine years, and has helped advise us on every major basketball decision since we purchased the team. Jon is very talented, capable, organized and someone we have leaned on for his strategic thinking and ability to execute our vision.”

Horst began his NBA front office career with the Detroit Pistons in 2005 and joined the Bucks basketball staff in 2008.

“I’m extremely grateful to our ownership group for their faith and trust in me,” Horst said. “Wes, Marc and Jamie have demonstrated a commitment to building a championship-caliber team, providing the necessary tools and resources, and I’m excited to execute their vision. In my new capacity, I’m looking forward to working with Jason Kidd and the coaching staff, along with our world-class performance team, to give our talented players the support they need to bring a championship to Milwaukee and the state of Wisconsin.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should Wisconsin add tolls to some highways to raise funds for transportation?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

How they got there

Big wigs’ climb to the top

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow
Plan today, be prepared for tomorrow

Explore the importance of succession planning for small businesses

by George Vranes

Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too
Nonprofits need cybersecurity, too

If you collect it, you have to protect it

by Tom Kaczmarek

What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?
What’s the difference between an border tax and import tariff?

Clarifying the President’s idea of assessing a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico

by Robert Gardenier

Can small employers afford on-site healthcare services?
Can small employers afford on-site healthcare services?

You bet your Betamax

by Paul Nobile

Employee benefits for small businesses
Employee benefits for small businesses

These basic reminders can prevent costly mistakes

by Starie Thompson

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

IBAW presents The Construction BOOM!
Wisconsin Club

06/16/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Paranet Roundtable Discussion: Mentoring Programs
The Paranet Group Headquarters

06/29/20178:00 am-11:00 am

Midwest Association of Rail Shippers Summer Meeting
Grand Geneva Resort

07/10/2017-07/11/2017All Day

Family and Closely Held Business Summit
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

07/12/20177:00 am-11:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm