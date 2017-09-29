Bucks guard Tony Snell buys Mequon home

Milwaukee Bucks guard Tony Snell has purchased a 17,100-square-foot home in Mequon for $2.26 million, according to state records.

Snell bought the home from Scott Lurie, the owner of F Street Investments LLC and principal of Jomela Properties.

The home, built in 2010, has six bedrooms, nine bathrooms (6 full baths and 3 half baths), according to Realtor.com. It also has an indoor basketball court, according to an MLS listing. A Google Earth image indicates the property has an outdoor swimming pool.

Snell has played in the NBA for four years. After three years with the Chicago Bulls, he was traded to the Bucks last season. This summer he signed a four-year, $44 million contract extension with the Bucks.