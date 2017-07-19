Bucks Foundation gives $1 million to local nonprofits

The Milwaukee Bucks Foundation announced today it is giving a total of $1 million to 15 Milwaukee-based nonprofit organizations.

The foundation, which launched in June 2016, touted the gift as its biggest investment in Milwaukee youth to date.

“We’re delighted to make such a major investment in these 15 community groups through the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation,” Bucks president Peter Feigin said. “The Bucks are proud to call Milwaukee home and we are committed to making a positive impact on the young people of our city by developing their potential. We are inspired by these organizations and thank them for the work they do to better our community.”

The organizations were chosen because they align with one of the foundation’s three focus areas: youth education, youth health and wellness and community betterment, according to a news release.

“When we launched the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation, our goal was to focus on providing support to organizations which align with our three focus areas,” said Alicia Dupies, executive director of the Bucks Foundation. “It was also clear that there was a major need for mentoring. Nearly every one of these organizations provide positive mentoring programs in some capacity. We are excited to strengthen our relationship with these community organizations.”

Grant recipients include:

Schools That Can Milwaukee to support new and existing programming for educators and students at Milwaukee Public Schools.

Running Rebels Community Organization to provide support for critical mentoring, educational enrichment and athletics programs for at-risk youth, especially African American teen boys living in Milwaukee’s central city.

Safe & Sound to support programs that unite residents, youth, law enforcement and community resources to build safe and empowered neighborhoods.

Journey House to support its College Careers Program.

Playworks to support its Junior Coach Leadership Program at 22 schools throughout Milwaukee and Waukesha and support a girls basketball program.

United Community Center to support the new court at the United Community Center’s gymnasium and after-school athletic programming for UCC and Bruce Guadalupe School youth.

Silver Spring Neighborhood Center to provide staff funding aimed at building a safer, stronger, neighborhood and community.

COA Youth & Family Centers to provide resources that are involved in COA’s Youth Development program, including pre-teen and teen group leaders and coordinators.

City Year Milwaukee to support Whole School Whole Child program.

Operation DREAM to provide funding for two vans that will allow Operation DREAM to reach more boys and reduce the barriers they face in accessing programming.

PEARLS for Teen Girls to assist in continuing the organization’s plan to reach more young women in the community.

Dominican Center to develop more leadership training, skill development and service opportunities for Amani youth.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee to support the organization’s mentoring program.

Teach for America to grow its impact in Milwaukee through the organization’s annual Youth Leadership Summit.

St. Augustine Prep to provide funding to allow students and neighborhood children to participate in swim safety and swim lessons.