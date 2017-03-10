Bucks forward Jabari Parker buys Brewers Hill warehouse

Sources say he plans to renovate and reside there

March 10, 2017, 1:51 PM

Milwaukee Bucks forward Jabari Parker has purchased a warehouse in Milwaukee’s Brewers Hill neighborhood with plans to eventually use the property for his residence.

The property was purchased this week by Cement III LLC from Wiegand Investments 755 LLC for $325,000, according to the Milwaukee County Register of Deeds office.

Cement III LLC is registered to T. Christian Parker, Jabari Parker’s older brother. Jabari Parker plans to renovate the one-story, 6,800-square-foot 107-year-old warehouse and will eventually live there, according to sources familiar with the deal.

The property has an assessed value of $156,000, according to city records.

A Milwaukee Bucks spokesman said Parker would not comment publicly on his plans for the property.

This week, Parker met with the media for the first time since having surgery Feb. 8 to repair his torn ACL. At the press conference, Bucks Coach Jason Kidd said he expects Parker to return to the team better and stronger.

When Parker moves to Brewers Hill he will be within walking distance to the new Milwaukee Bucks Arena, which will be completed in time for the 2018 season.

The neighborhood, which is bounded by Pleasant Street to the south, North Avenue to the north, King Drive to the West and Holton and Hubbard streets to the east, received a lot of attention in the late 1990s, but development there slowed as other areas of the city, including the Historic Third Ward and Walker’s Point became hotter.

But in recent years, Brewers Hill has begun to attract more attention again from developers including Kevin Newell, president of Royal Capital Group, LLC, who is building 191 apartments in five buildings in the neighborhood.

The $2 million development, to be called, The Hills Luxury Commons, will be one of the largest developments the neighborhood has seen in about a decade.

