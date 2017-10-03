Bucks add beer garden, roof to entertainment block plans

Beer garden will connect Old World Third to Live Block

by

October 03, 2017, 12:39 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/bucks-add-beer-garden-roof-to-entertainment-block-plans/

The Milwaukee Bucks plan to create a beer garden on Old World Third Street serving as a connector between Old World Third, the Live Block and the new arena.

The Bucks updated their plans with the city Tuesday for two public plaza connectors between Old World Third and North Fourth streets, which will become the Live Block, once the $525 million arena project is complete for the 2018 season.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Plans show the north connector, between The Loaded Slate and Ugly’s bar, with an overhead canopy structure and a beer garden.

The south connector will be located south of Ugly’s.

Both the north and south connector sites have been used as surface parking lots for years. In a future development phase for the arena district, a one- to four-story building could be built at each of the connector sites.

The Live Block, which will span North Fourth Street between West Highland Avenue and West Juneau Avenue, will feature three buildings that will house a mix of dining, entertainment and retail and is one of the central elements of the Bucks’ plans for the arena district.

The Live Block is being designed by Gensler and Milwaukee-based Rinka Chung Architecture.

