Brewers announce “local brews” offerings

Will be available at new bar at Miller Park

March 07, 2017, 1:43 PM

Rendering of Local Brews bar planned for Loge Level of first base concourse.

Rendering of the Local Brews bar that will open at Miller Park this season.

The Milwaukee Brewers today announced the 24 draft beers made by Wisconsin breweries that will be available at the new “Local Brews” bar this year at Miller Park.

The new bar will be located in the Loge Level of the ballpark near section 207, down the right field line.

The beers that will be available at the Local Brews bar will be:

  • 5th Element (Rye India Pale Ale), One Barrel Brewing Company, Madison
  • Anniversary Lager (Marzen Lager), Leinenkugel’s, Chippewa Falls
  • Badger Club Amber (Amber Lager), Wisconsin Brewing Co., Verona
  • Bat$hit Crazy (Coffee Brown Ale), Mob Craft Beer, Milwaukee
  • Big O (Wheat Ale), O’so Brewing Co., Plover
  • Cherry Wheat (American Wheat), Hinterland, Green Bay
  • Citrus Happy (American Citrus IPA), Milwaukee Brewing Co., Milwaukee
  • Doc’s Red (Red IPA), Raised Grain Brewing Co., Waukesha
  • Fantasy Factory (American IPA), Karben4, Madison
  • Happy Place (Midwest Pale Ale), Third Space Brewing, Milwaukee
  • HHG APA (American Pale Ale), Central Waters Brewing Co., Amherst
  • IPA (American IPA), Hinterland, Green Bay
  • IPA (American IPA), Lakefront Brewery, Milwaukee
  • Kilted Kolsch (Kolsch Ale), Raised Grain Brewing Co., Waukesha
  • Lo-Gii (Witbier), Milwaukee Brewing Co., Milwaukee
  • Miller Lite (Pilsner), MillerCoors, Milwaukee
  • Motto (American Pale Ale), Good City Brewing, Milwaukee
  • Mudpuppy Porter (American Porter), Central Waters Brewing Co., Amherst
  • Outboard (Cream Ale), Milwaukee Brewing Co., Milwaukee
  • Riverwest Stein (Amber Lager), Lakefront Brewery, Milwaukee
  • Rocky’s Revenge (Bourbon Brown Ale), Tyranena Brewing Co., Lake Mills
  • Seasonal Cider (Hard Cider), CiderBoys Cider, Stevens Point
  • Upward Spiral (IPA), Third Space Brewing, Milwaukee
  • Warped Speed (Scotch Ale), Lake Louie Brewing, Arena

The Local Brews bar is part of a major overhaul that the Brewers are doing to the food and beverage offerings at Miller Park for the 2017 baseball season. Last fall, the Brewers unveiled plans for a $20 million, stadium-wide overall of concession areas and bars throughout the ballpark.

The project, which Brewers chief operating officer Rick Schlesinger called “the singular most expensive and most comprehensive upgrade that we’ve done to the ballpark since it opened in 2001” will be completed in time for the Brewer’s home opener.

The project includes renovations and redesign of all existing concession stands throughout Miller Park, as well as two new areas called the “First Base Ward” and the “Third Base Ward” on the field level that will feature 11 new concession stands and two new full-service bars with MillerCoors products and views of the field.

