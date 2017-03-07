Brewers announce “local brews” offerings

The Milwaukee Brewers today announced the 24 draft beers made by Wisconsin breweries that will be available at the new “Local Brews” bar this year at Miller Park.

The new bar will be located in the Loge Level of the ballpark near section 207, down the right field line.

The beers that will be available at the Local Brews bar will be:

5th Element (Rye India Pale Ale), One Barrel Brewing Company, Madison

Anniversary Lager (Marzen Lager), Leinenkugel’s, Chippewa Falls

Badger Club Amber (Amber Lager), Wisconsin Brewing Co., Verona

Bat$hit Crazy (Coffee Brown Ale), Mob Craft Beer, Milwaukee

Big O (Wheat Ale), O’so Brewing Co., Plover

Cherry Wheat (American Wheat), Hinterland, Green Bay

Citrus Happy (American Citrus IPA), Milwaukee Brewing Co., Milwaukee

Doc’s Red (Red IPA), Raised Grain Brewing Co., Waukesha

Fantasy Factory (American IPA), Karben4, Madison

Happy Place (Midwest Pale Ale), Third Space Brewing, Milwaukee

HHG APA (American Pale Ale), Central Waters Brewing Co., Amherst

IPA (American IPA), Hinterland, Green Bay

IPA (American IPA), Lakefront Brewery, Milwaukee

Kilted Kolsch (Kolsch Ale), Raised Grain Brewing Co., Waukesha

Lo-Gii (Witbier), Milwaukee Brewing Co., Milwaukee

Miller Lite (Pilsner), MillerCoors, Milwaukee

Motto (American Pale Ale), Good City Brewing, Milwaukee

Mudpuppy Porter (American Porter), Central Waters Brewing Co., Amherst

Outboard (Cream Ale), Milwaukee Brewing Co., Milwaukee

Riverwest Stein (Amber Lager), Lakefront Brewery, Milwaukee

Rocky’s Revenge (Bourbon Brown Ale), Tyranena Brewing Co., Lake Mills

Seasonal Cider (Hard Cider), CiderBoys Cider, Stevens Point

Upward Spiral (IPA), Third Space Brewing, Milwaukee

Warped Speed (Scotch Ale), Lake Louie Brewing, Arena

The Local Brews bar is part of a major overhaul that the Brewers are doing to the food and beverage offerings at Miller Park for the 2017 baseball season. Last fall, the Brewers unveiled plans for a $20 million, stadium-wide overall of concession areas and bars throughout the ballpark.

The project, which Brewers chief operating officer Rick Schlesinger called “the singular most expensive and most comprehensive upgrade that we’ve done to the ballpark since it opened in 2001” will be completed in time for the Brewer’s home opener.

The project includes renovations and redesign of all existing concession stands throughout Miller Park, as well as two new areas called the “First Base Ward” and the “Third Base Ward” on the field level that will feature 11 new concession stands and two new full-service bars with MillerCoors products and views of the field.