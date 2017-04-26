BrewCity CrossFit plan to open gym in Menomonee Valley

Will be located next to Third Space Brewing

April 26, 2017, 12:29 PM

BrewCity CrossFit is planning to open a gym just west of Third Space Brewing on West St. Paul Avenue in the Menomonee Valley.

BrewCity CrossFit has been leasing space in the Shops of Grand Avenue since moving out of its original space on West Florida Street in Walker’s Point about a year ago. Now the fitness center plans to move to the St. Paul Avenue location.

Danny Noonan, co-owner of BrewCity, said the new, 10,861-square-foot gym at 1601 W. St. Paul Ave., in the valley will be perfect for the 200 to 250 members who belong to the gym and the types of activities BrewCity does.

BrewCity was started in 2011, as an Olympic-style weight lifting, powerlifting and CrossFit gym. The facility holds 10-12 classes a day with a typical class size of five to 10 people.

Because of the nature of the classes – large weights often being tossed loudly to the ground as part of the training – BrewCity was no longer a good fit on Florida Street, which became the Brix Apartment Lofts after Madison-based Hovde Properties, LLC purchased the property.

Noonan doesn’t believe he will disrupt his neighbors in the Menomonee Valley. The city’s Board of Zoning Appeals will review a variance request for the property on May 4.

The building to the west of the gym is currently vacant. Mitchell Furniture Systems has its manufacturing facility across the street and Plum Media is relocating its offices and media production facility across from Third Space.

“We’ve been looking for a space for a long time, and I think the valley will be a perfect fit,” Noonan said. “We talked to the Third Space guys and I think we’ll have a good relationship with them. And our members like their beer.”

