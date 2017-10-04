Bradley Center names 16 charities to benefit from final season fundraiser, gala

Organizations reflect causes supported by Jane Bradley Pettit

by

October 04, 2017, 11:40 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/bradley-center-names-16-charities-to-benefit-from-final-season-fundraiser-gala/

The BMO Harris Bradley Center announced the 16 local charities that will benefit from a final season fundraiser and community gala honoring the legacy of the arena’s benefactor, Jane Bradley Pettit.

The organizations, which serve women, children and families in metro Milwaukee, were selected in collaboration with the Jane Bradley Pettit Foundation and her family to reflect the causes that the late Milwaukee philanthropist supported. Pettit donated $90 million to build the arena in 1988.

BMO Harris Bradley Center

The selected organizations include:

  • Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee
  • COA Youth & Family Centers
  • Hunger Task Force, to support children’s meal programs
  • Literacy Services of Wisconsin
  • Milwaukee Center for Children and Youth
  • Milwaukee Public Library
  • Milwaukee Public Television/PBS Kids
  • Neighborhood House of Milwaukee, to benefit the birth to three program
  • Next Door, to benefit early childhood education
  • Our Next Generation
  • PEARLS for Teen Girls
  • Sojourner Family Peace Center
  • St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care, to provide funding for the Bucyrus campus
  • St. Marcus Lutheran School
  • Walker’s Point Youth and Family Center.

“The BMO Harris Bradley Center was a gift to the people of Wisconsin by one of its most beloved citizens, and for 30 years, our mission has been rooted in the spirit of civic service that Mrs. Pettit lived every day of her life,” said Ted Kellner, the center’s board chairman. “As the Center embarks on its final season, we are delighted to continue to pay her incredible gift forward by supporting the causes that were important to her and these 16 fine organizations that continue to do impactful and transformative work that makes our community better.”

In September, Bradley Center leaders announced the arena’s final year would include a season-long fundraising campaign culminating in a civic gala on April 11, 2018 to raise at least $200,000 for local charities with ties to Pettit’s work. The effort has raised $40,000 to date.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to pay forward one of the greatest gifts metro Milwaukee has ever received, and we have been overwhelmed by the positive response,” said Steve Costello, president and CEO of the Bradley Center. “Our community continues to have a deep respect for Mrs. Pettit and her gift’s indelible impact. We are working hard to make the Center’s final season one to remember, with exciting action from the Bucks and Marquette, outstanding concert and family show programming and this fundraising campaign and gala in Mrs. Pettit’s honor. It will be a spectacular season filled with memories, pride and celebration.”

The BMO Harris Bradley Center announced the 16 local charities that will benefit from a final season fundraiser and community gala honoring the legacy of the arena’s benefactor, Jane Bradley Pettit.

The organizations, which serve women, children and families in metro Milwaukee, were selected in collaboration with the Jane Bradley Pettit Foundation and her family to reflect the causes that the late Milwaukee philanthropist supported. Pettit donated $90 million to build the arena in 1988.

BMO Harris Bradley Center

The selected organizations include:

  • Big Brothers Big Sisters of Metro Milwaukee
  • Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee
  • COA Youth & Family Centers
  • Hunger Task Force, to support children’s meal programs
  • Literacy Services of Wisconsin
  • Milwaukee Center for Children and Youth
  • Milwaukee Public Library
  • Milwaukee Public Television/PBS Kids
  • Neighborhood House of Milwaukee, to benefit the birth to three program
  • Next Door, to benefit early childhood education
  • Our Next Generation
  • PEARLS for Teen Girls
  • Sojourner Family Peace Center
  • St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care, to provide funding for the Bucyrus campus
  • St. Marcus Lutheran School
  • Walker’s Point Youth and Family Center.

“The BMO Harris Bradley Center was a gift to the people of Wisconsin by one of its most beloved citizens, and for 30 years, our mission has been rooted in the spirit of civic service that Mrs. Pettit lived every day of her life,” said Ted Kellner, the center’s board chairman. “As the Center embarks on its final season, we are delighted to continue to pay her incredible gift forward by supporting the causes that were important to her and these 16 fine organizations that continue to do impactful and transformative work that makes our community better.”

In September, Bradley Center leaders announced the arena’s final year would include a season-long fundraising campaign culminating in a civic gala on April 11, 2018 to raise at least $200,000 for local charities with ties to Pettit’s work. The effort has raised $40,000 to date.

“This is a wonderful opportunity to pay forward one of the greatest gifts metro Milwaukee has ever received, and we have been overwhelmed by the positive response,” said Steve Costello, president and CEO of the Bradley Center. “Our community continues to have a deep respect for Mrs. Pettit and her gift’s indelible impact. We are working hard to make the Center’s final season one to remember, with exciting action from the Bucks and Marquette, outstanding concert and family show programming and this fundraising campaign and gala in Mrs. Pettit’s honor. It will be a spectacular season filled with memories, pride and celebration.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the federal government end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Women leaders drive Milwaukee economic development organizations

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

5 best practices for successful product development and innovation
5 best practices for successful product development and innovation

Customer insight is critical to excellence

by David Vedder

Breast cancer screenings
Breast cancer screenings

Twenty percent is just too high

by Paul Nobile

Safeguard your business from fraud
Safeguard your business from fraud

It’s important to be proactive about preventing fraud

by Melinda Toy

Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future
Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future

New BizTimes Milwaukee publication aids students in transition to careers in Wisconsin

by Dan Meyer

Know the facts on prostate cancer
Know the facts on prostate cancer

When it’s caught early, prostate cancer can be cured

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Drive Manufacturing Summit
Harley-Davidson Museum

10/02/2017-10/04/20178:00 am-5:00 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

The Betty Brinn Children's Museum's Annual Gala
The Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

10/07/20176:00 pm-11:30 pm

TEMPO Milwaukee's Annual Leadership Event with Porter Gale
Pfister Hotel

10/12/20177:00 am-9:30 am

How to Make Your Website Go “Ka-ching! Ka-ching! WBON/WWE
Radisson Hotel Milwaukee West

10/13/201712:00 am-10:30 am