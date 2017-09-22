BMO Harris expands Bucks sponsorship

BMO Harris Bank will be a founding partner of the Bucks arena, slated to open in September 2018, and will continue to be the official bank of the Milwaukee Bucks, the two organizations announced this morning at a press conference. The financial terms of the sponsorship were not disclosed.

“For over 20 years, the Bucks have been fortunate to call BMO Harris Bank a parter,” said Peter Feigin, Bucks president.”Expanding this relationship really demonstrates the commitment to both of our customers, which is the essence of our business and very important to us.”

The partnership gives way to the arena’s all-inclusive BMO Club and the new BMO Harris Bucks Debit Mastercard.

The BMO Club will be a private event space on the arena’s first floor, directly attached to the player tunnel, complete with an exclusive viewing area, big screen TVs and Bucks signage.

“Fans will have the opportunity to see players run in and out pregame and during halftime,”said Jud Snyder, senior executive, Milwaukee at BMO Harris Bank. “This will be a great place to entertain clients and the fan experience will be top notch.”

During the upcoming and final Bucks season at the BMO Harris Bradley Center, the Bucks-branded BMO Harris Bucks debit card will offer cardholders the “BMO Effect” — Bucks merchandise discounts at the center’s pro shops, concession discounts and early entry to Bucks games during BMO Harris Bank Nights, and various special events.

At the new Bucks arena, cardholders will receive additional perks, including the “BMO Entrance,” a designated entrance that will offer giveaways, meet-and-greets and other benefits.

“The Bucks debit card gives us another way to engage with Bucks fans and share our mutual support for the team,” Snyder said.

Bucks games will now be broadcast throughout the state on the newly-named BMO Harris Bucks Radio Network. BMO Harris also announced it is the first partner of the Wisconsin Herd, Oshkosh’s NBA G League team and Bucks affiliate.

BMO Harris Bank is the second founding partner named by the Bucks for the new arena. The first was Johnson Controls International plc, which announced in March it will provide technology services. The Bucks have not yet revealed the naming rights sponsor for the arena.