BMO Harris expands Bucks sponsorship

Bank becomes founding partner for arena

by

September 22, 2017, 1:02 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/bmo-harris-expands-bucks-sponsorship/

A rendering of the BMO Club.

BMO Harris Bank will be a founding partner of the Bucks arena, slated to open in September 2018, and will continue to be the official bank of the Milwaukee Bucks, the two organizations announced this morning at a press conference. The financial terms of the sponsorship were not disclosed.

“For over 20 years, the Bucks have been fortunate to call BMO Harris Bank a parter,” said Peter Feigin, Bucks president.”Expanding this relationship really demonstrates the commitment to both of our customers, which is the essence of our business and very important to us.”

The partnership gives way to the arena’s all-inclusive BMO Club and the new BMO Harris Bucks Debit Mastercard.

The BMO Club will be a private event space on the arena’s first floor, directly attached to the player tunnel, complete with an exclusive viewing area, big screen TVs and Bucks signage.

“Fans will have the opportunity to see players run in and out pregame and during halftime,”said Jud Snyder, senior executive, Milwaukee at BMO Harris Bank. “This will be a great place to entertain clients and the fan experience will be top notch.”

David Casper, president and CEO of BMO Harris Bank, Peter Feigin, president of the Bucks, and Jud Snyder, senior executive, Milwaukee at BMO Harris Bank.

During the upcoming and final Bucks season at the BMO Harris Bradley Center, the Bucks-branded BMO Harris Bucks debit card will offer cardholders the “BMO Effect” — Bucks merchandise discounts at the center’s pro shops, concession discounts and early entry to Bucks games during BMO Harris Bank Nights, and various special events.

At the new Bucks arena, cardholders will receive additional perks, including the “BMO Entrance,” a designated entrance that will offer giveaways, meet-and-greets and other benefits.

“The Bucks debit card gives us another way to engage with Bucks fans and share our mutual support for the team,” Snyder said.

Bucks games will now be broadcast throughout the state on the newly-named BMO Harris Bucks Radio Network. BMO Harris also announced it is the first partner of the Wisconsin Herd, Oshkosh’s NBA G League team and Bucks affiliate.

BMO Harris Bank is the second founding partner named by the Bucks for the new arena. The first was Johnson Controls International plc, which announced in March it will provide technology services. The Bucks have not yet revealed the naming rights sponsor for the arena.

A rendering of the BMO Club.

BMO Harris Bank will be a founding partner of the Bucks arena, slated to open in September 2018, and will continue to be the official bank of the Milwaukee Bucks, the two organizations announced this morning at a press conference. The financial terms of the sponsorship were not disclosed.

“For over 20 years, the Bucks have been fortunate to call BMO Harris Bank a parter,” said Peter Feigin, Bucks president.”Expanding this relationship really demonstrates the commitment to both of our customers, which is the essence of our business and very important to us.”

The partnership gives way to the arena’s all-inclusive BMO Club and the new BMO Harris Bucks Debit Mastercard.

The BMO Club will be a private event space on the arena’s first floor, directly attached to the player tunnel, complete with an exclusive viewing area, big screen TVs and Bucks signage.

“Fans will have the opportunity to see players run in and out pregame and during halftime,”said Jud Snyder, senior executive, Milwaukee at BMO Harris Bank. “This will be a great place to entertain clients and the fan experience will be top notch.”

David Casper, president and CEO of BMO Harris Bank, Peter Feigin, president of the Bucks, and Jud Snyder, senior executive, Milwaukee at BMO Harris Bank.

During the upcoming and final Bucks season at the BMO Harris Bradley Center, the Bucks-branded BMO Harris Bucks debit card will offer cardholders the “BMO Effect” — Bucks merchandise discounts at the center’s pro shops, concession discounts and early entry to Bucks games during BMO Harris Bank Nights, and various special events.

At the new Bucks arena, cardholders will receive additional perks, including the “BMO Entrance,” a designated entrance that will offer giveaways, meet-and-greets and other benefits.

“The Bucks debit card gives us another way to engage with Bucks fans and share our mutual support for the team,” Snyder said.

Bucks games will now be broadcast throughout the state on the newly-named BMO Harris Bucks Radio Network. BMO Harris also announced it is the first partner of the Wisconsin Herd, Oshkosh’s NBA G League team and Bucks affiliate.

BMO Harris Bank is the second founding partner named by the Bucks for the new arena. The first was Johnson Controls International plc, which announced in March it will provide technology services. The Bucks have not yet revealed the naming rights sponsor for the arena.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should the federal government end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Region’s new college presidents chart their own course

Cover Story

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future
Making STUFF happen for the workforce of the future

New BizTimes Milwaukee publication aids students in transition to careers in Wisconsin

by Dan Meyer

Know the facts on prostate cancer
Know the facts on prostate cancer

When it’s caught early, prostate cancer can be cured

by Paul Nobile

Take a stand against childhood obesity
Take a stand against childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness Month – Give kids a head start on good health

by Paul Nobile

Creating shareholder value
Creating shareholder value

Disciplined and thorough valuation analysis key to avoiding failed M&A deals

by Bryan Browning

Clarifying the definition of a business
Clarifying the definition of a business

New accounting guidance is likely to have a significant impact on real estate acquisitions

by Bryan Browning

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

CreativeMornings/Milwaukee - "Compassion"
UWM SARUP Mobile Design Box

09/22/20178:30 am-10:00 am

Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Drive Manufacturing Summit
Harley-Davidson Museum

10/02/2017-10/04/20178:00 am-5:00 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

TEMPO Milwaukee's Annual Leadership Event with Porter Gale
Pfister Hotel

10/12/20177:00 am-9:30 am