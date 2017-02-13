Bike titan Kegel to be remembered this weekend

Wheel & Sprocket owner had national impact

by

February 13, 2017, 2:06 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/bike-titan-kegel-to-be-remembered-this-weekend/

Chris Kegel, owner of the Wheel & Sprocket bicycle stores and a national bicycling advocate, passed away on Feb. 7 and will be remembered by family, friends and colleagues this weekend.

Chris Kegel

Kegel surrounded by friends and family at the Chris’ Slow Roll Bike Ride event in September.

Kegel, 63, was diagnosed with a fast-acting bile duct cancer called cholangiocarcinoma in September. Since that time, the bicycling community has made a large outpouring of support for Kegel and his impact on the biking world. The Milwaukee County Parks renamed Milwaukee’s first mountain bike trail system “Chris Kegel Alpha Trails,” and the State of Wisconsin and cities of Milwaukee and West Allis proclaimed Sept. 25, 2016 Chris Kegel Day. On Sept. 25, Chris’ Slow Roll Bike Ride was held at State Fair Park with more than 1,000 riders. Kegel received an honorary doctorate from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee on Dec. 15.

A West Allis native, Kegel joined Wheel & Sprocket in Hales Corners as a mechanic in 1973, soon after it opened. He became sole owner and president of the company in 1989 and expanded it to seven locations in southeastern Wisconsin, the Fox Valley and Illinois. It is Wisconsin’s largest bike retailer and one of the top 100 bike retailers in the country. Kegel’s life was largely dedicated to creating more bicycle-friendly communities, and he met with two U.S. presidents as part of that mission.

He served on the boards of the International Mountain Bicycling Association, Bikes Belong, the League of American Bicyclists, the National Bicycle Dealers Association, Recreation for Individuals Dedicated to the Environment, the Bicycle Federation of Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Off Road Bicycling Association, the Wisconsin State Trails Council, the Mequon Trails committee and Ozaukee Interurban Trail Advisory Council.

Kegel is survived by his wife, Mary; four adult children, Noel (Katie), Julian (Stephanie), Amelia and Tessa and their mother Jane; and four siblings: Jerry (Jane), Bill (Carol), Ed (Karen) and Dave.

He will be remembered on Friday and Saturday in Milwaukee. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Feb. 17, at St. Matthias Catholic Parish, 9306 W. Beloit Road in Milwaukee. A reception will be held from 3 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Friday, followed by a presentation at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, a funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. at St. Matthias.

Kegel’s family has asked that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to The Chris Kegel Foundation, which was established to continue his legacy of improving lives through greater access to biking.

All Wheel & Sprocket locations will be closed beginning at 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 and will remain closed all day on Saturday. Family-owned Kegel’s Inn, run by Chris’ son Julian and his wife Stephanie, in West Allis will be closed both Friday and Saturday.

Chris Kegel, owner of the Wheel & Sprocket bicycle stores and a national bicycling advocate, passed away on Feb. 7 and will be remembered by family, friends and colleagues this weekend.

Chris Kegel

Kegel surrounded by friends and family at the Chris’ Slow Roll Bike Ride event in September.

Kegel, 63, was diagnosed with a fast-acting bile duct cancer called cholangiocarcinoma in September. Since that time, the bicycling community has made a large outpouring of support for Kegel and his impact on the biking world. The Milwaukee County Parks renamed Milwaukee’s first mountain bike trail system “Chris Kegel Alpha Trails,” and the State of Wisconsin and cities of Milwaukee and West Allis proclaimed Sept. 25, 2016 Chris Kegel Day. On Sept. 25, Chris’ Slow Roll Bike Ride was held at State Fair Park with more than 1,000 riders. Kegel received an honorary doctorate from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee on Dec. 15.

A West Allis native, Kegel joined Wheel & Sprocket in Hales Corners as a mechanic in 1973, soon after it opened. He became sole owner and president of the company in 1989 and expanded it to seven locations in southeastern Wisconsin, the Fox Valley and Illinois. It is Wisconsin’s largest bike retailer and one of the top 100 bike retailers in the country. Kegel’s life was largely dedicated to creating more bicycle-friendly communities, and he met with two U.S. presidents as part of that mission.

He served on the boards of the International Mountain Bicycling Association, Bikes Belong, the League of American Bicyclists, the National Bicycle Dealers Association, Recreation for Individuals Dedicated to the Environment, the Bicycle Federation of Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Off Road Bicycling Association, the Wisconsin State Trails Council, the Mequon Trails committee and Ozaukee Interurban Trail Advisory Council.

Kegel is survived by his wife, Mary; four adult children, Noel (Katie), Julian (Stephanie), Amelia and Tessa and their mother Jane; and four siblings: Jerry (Jane), Bill (Carol), Ed (Karen) and Dave.

He will be remembered on Friday and Saturday in Milwaukee. A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, Feb. 17, at St. Matthias Catholic Parish, 9306 W. Beloit Road in Milwaukee. A reception will be held from 3 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Friday, followed by a presentation at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, a funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. at St. Matthias.

Kegel’s family has asked that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to The Chris Kegel Foundation, which was established to continue his legacy of improving lives through greater access to biking.

All Wheel & Sprocket locations will be closed beginning at 3 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 and will remain closed all day on Saturday. Family-owned Kegel’s Inn, run by Chris’ son Julian and his wife Stephanie, in West Allis will be closed both Friday and Saturday.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

What is the most important project to revitalize West Wisconsin Avenue in downtown Milwaukee?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Crack the code

Could best practices from other cities boost Milwaukee’s startup scene?

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters
Why a local, multi-platform B2B marketing strategy matters

Part one of a BizTimes-exclusive series on local marketing for B2B

by Jon Anne Willow

Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention
Business relocation can aid in employee attraction, retention

Part three in our series on growth management

by Jerry Schlitz

Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?
Home delivery pharmacy: What’s in it for you?

Savings are measurable in more than just time

by Paul Nobile

Content marketing without a plan is doomed to fail
Content marketing without a plan is doomed to fail

You wouldn't build a house with no blueprint

by Robert Wendt

Connecting with the evolving B2B customer
Connecting with the evolving B2B customer

Hint: a strong brand is more important than ever

by Dan Meyer

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Wellness Summit presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

03/17/20177:00 am-11:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Active Shooter Awareness Program
DoubleTree By Hilton Milwaukee/Brookfield

02/14/20177:15 am-10:00 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

02/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

"Turbo Charge" Sales Workshop
C2

02/16/20171:00 pm-4:00 pm

IBAW hosts Joe Froehlich of TKO Miller
Wisconsin Club

02/17/20177:00 am-9:00 am

WCREW - Change-Making through Commercial Real Estate
Milwaukee Athletic Club, Grand Ballroom

02/23/201711:30 am-1:30 pm