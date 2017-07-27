Big Boy returning for one night only

Dinner event in Mequon to serve iconic eats

by

July 27, 2017, 1:28 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/arts-entertainment-sports/big-boy-returning-for-one-night-only/

Milwaukee-based The Marcus Corp. will bring back its famous Marc’s Big Boy restaurant for one night only on Aug. 9.

Steve Schilling, Doug Neis, Peter Helf and Bruce Olson with a Marc’s Big Boy statue at the opening of a Big Boy Express in June 1993.

Senior living community Ovation Sarah Chudnow in Mequon will host a Big Boy Reunion dinner featuring the Big Boy Burger, onion rings, fries and strawberry pie. Marcus Corp. president Greg Marcus and chairman Steve Marcus will address attendees at the event.

Marcus Corp. operated more than 60 Big Boy restaurants across the Midwest for almost 40 years. The last of the iconic Wisconsin restaurants closed in 1995. The burgers are still served at Marcus restaurant Kil@wat in the InterContinental Hotel.

The dinner will be held Wednesday, Aug. 9 beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10. Reservations are required, and can be made by calling 262-478-1500.

“As an organization dedicated to Milwaukee families, we’re thrilled to have father and son duo Steve and Greg out to celebrate one of our city’s best-loved hangouts,” said John Lawson, executive director of Ovation Sarah Chudnow. “We hope people will dig out their Big Boy mementos and join us for a fun evening reliving those happy days.”

“Marc’s Big Boy restaurants were an icon in Milwaukee for many years. It was one of the most popular franchises we’ve ever been a part of and we had a lot of fun with it,” said Steve Marcus. “Unfortunately, the brand didn’t evolve with changing restaurant trends and we had to ultimately repurpose those restaurants. The good news is the signature burger still lives on through events such as this. We are thrilled that the Ovation Sarah Chudnow community has chosen to celebrate this classic burger that is a delicious memory in the minds and taste buds of many.”

Milwaukee-based The Marcus Corp. will bring back its famous Marc’s Big Boy restaurant for one night only on Aug. 9.

Steve Schilling, Doug Neis, Peter Helf and Bruce Olson with a Marc’s Big Boy statue at the opening of a Big Boy Express in June 1993.

Senior living community Ovation Sarah Chudnow in Mequon will host a Big Boy Reunion dinner featuring the Big Boy Burger, onion rings, fries and strawberry pie. Marcus Corp. president Greg Marcus and chairman Steve Marcus will address attendees at the event.

Marcus Corp. operated more than 60 Big Boy restaurants across the Midwest for almost 40 years. The last of the iconic Wisconsin restaurants closed in 1995. The burgers are still served at Marcus restaurant Kil@wat in the InterContinental Hotel.

The dinner will be held Wednesday, Aug. 9 beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10. Reservations are required, and can be made by calling 262-478-1500.

“As an organization dedicated to Milwaukee families, we’re thrilled to have father and son duo Steve and Greg out to celebrate one of our city’s best-loved hangouts,” said John Lawson, executive director of Ovation Sarah Chudnow. “We hope people will dig out their Big Boy mementos and join us for a fun evening reliving those happy days.”

“Marc’s Big Boy restaurants were an icon in Milwaukee for many years. It was one of the most popular franchises we’ve ever been a part of and we had a lot of fun with it,” said Steve Marcus. “Unfortunately, the brand didn’t evolve with changing restaurant trends and we had to ultimately repurpose those restaurants. The good news is the signature burger still lives on through events such as this. We are thrilled that the Ovation Sarah Chudnow community has chosen to celebrate this classic burger that is a delicious memory in the minds and taste buds of many.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should the Legislature approve a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn to build a plant in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Help Wanted

Mid-year Economic Forecast

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Six manufacturing trends to watch
Six manufacturing trends to watch

These trends will continue to evolve and shape the way manufacturers do business

by Norm Roller

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/16/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Futures Free From Violence: Trivia in the Park
Malone Park

08/17/201712:00 am

SVA Executive Briefing: The Power of Innovation
Embassy Suites Hotel

08/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Kata Practitioners Summit
Westmoor Country Club

09/19/20177:30 am-3:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

09/20/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm