Big Boy returning for one night only

Milwaukee-based The Marcus Corp. will bring back its famous Marc’s Big Boy restaurant for one night only on Aug. 9.

Senior living community Ovation Sarah Chudnow in Mequon will host a Big Boy Reunion dinner featuring the Big Boy Burger, onion rings, fries and strawberry pie. Marcus Corp. president Greg Marcus and chairman Steve Marcus will address attendees at the event.

Marcus Corp. operated more than 60 Big Boy restaurants across the Midwest for almost 40 years. The last of the iconic Wisconsin restaurants closed in 1995. The burgers are still served at Marcus restaurant Kil@wat in the InterContinental Hotel.

The dinner will be held Wednesday, Aug. 9 beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10. Reservations are required, and can be made by calling 262-478-1500.

“As an organization dedicated to Milwaukee families, we’re thrilled to have father and son duo Steve and Greg out to celebrate one of our city’s best-loved hangouts,” said John Lawson, executive director of Ovation Sarah Chudnow. “We hope people will dig out their Big Boy mementos and join us for a fun evening reliving those happy days.”

“Marc’s Big Boy restaurants were an icon in Milwaukee for many years. It was one of the most popular franchises we’ve ever been a part of and we had a lot of fun with it,” said Steve Marcus. “Unfortunately, the brand didn’t evolve with changing restaurant trends and we had to ultimately repurpose those restaurants. The good news is the signature burger still lives on through events such as this. We are thrilled that the Ovation Sarah Chudnow community has chosen to celebrate this classic burger that is a delicious memory in the minds and taste buds of many.”