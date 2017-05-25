Bartolotta, MKE Brewing to host summer concert series at ICC

Third Ward music event begins June 12

May 25, 2017, 11:53 AM

Bartolotta Catering & Events Company and MKE Brewing Company will host a summer concert series beginning June 12 at The Italian Community Center in Milwaukee’s Historic Third Ward.

The outdoor series will be held Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays through September in the courtyard of Café La Scala.

The event is free to the public with food from Bartolotta Catering and beer from MKE Brewing Co. available for purchase.

The schedule of events for June is:

  • Monday, June 12 – Swing Explosion with Pete Sorce
  • Tuesday, June 13 – Nick Moss, Dennis Gavealing
  • Thursday, June 15 – Rick D, Amore Band
  • Monday, June 19 – VIVO
  • Tuesday, June 20 – Billy Flynn Matthew Sholler Band
  • Thursday, June 22 – Tom Anthony Group
  • Monday, June 26 – BELAIRS
  • Tuesday, June 27 – LeRoy Airmaster with Junior Brantley

In November, Bartolotta Restaurant Group took over all catering and restaurant operations at the Italian Community Center. Bartolotta is planning to renovate the banquet hall, and eventually, Café La Scala this summer.

