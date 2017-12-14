Another Jazz bar proposed for Walker’s Point

Reed Street, a bar that would feature live jazz music, is being proposed for 723 S. 2nd St. in Walker’s Point.

According to a City of Milwaukee license application, owner Gregory Mouloudji wants to open the bar in January and describes it as a jazz club offering “live music with a bar that will include beer, wine and liquor.” Mouloudji could not be immediately reached for comment.

The application indicates both instrumental musicians and bands would perform at the venue and space for dancing would also be available. Food offerings would be limited to bar snacks.

Reed Street, which would be open daily from 5 p.m. until 2 a.m., would be at least the fourth jazz club in Walker’s Point and the third to open within the last year. Caroline’s Jazz Club, which opened in 2000, is located less than four blocks away at 401 S. 2nd St. Gilbraltar, located at 538 W. National Ave., opened about a year ago. Michai’s Quiet Storm Smooth Jazz Lounge opened earlier this year at 161 S. 1st St.