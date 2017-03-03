Updated plans submitted for The Couture

Milwaukee-based Barrett Lo Visionary Development and Milwaukee-based Rinka Chung Architecture this week submitted updated plans to the city for The Couture development, a 44-story luxury apartment tower that would be built near the lakefront in downtown Milwaukee.

The Couture is planned for the former site of the Downtown Milwaukee Transit Center, which was a county bus storage and transfer facility at 909 E. Michigan St.

Barrett Lo recently completed demolition work of the transit center facility and is working to finalize financing to begin construction, which is expected to begin sometime this year and take about two years to complete.

Barrett Lo submitted a detailed plan for the project, which indicated the building will have 312 apartments and 1,100 parking spaces. The Couture also will have a two-level transit concourse to accommodate the streetcar and Milwaukee County buses. The development will also have five levels of parking above ground (for commercial spaces in the development, dedicated monthly parking and general public use) and three levels of underground parking for the apartment residents. There will be a publicly accessible park on the third level of the building, offering views of the city and lake. Pedestrian bridges will connect the building to adjacent properties, including O’Donnell Park.