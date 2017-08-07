Ricky Smith named president at R.A. Smith National

Rick Smith transitioning to CEO

by

August 07, 2017, 1:33 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/architecture-engineering/ricky-smith-named-president-at-r-a-smith-national/

Richard “Ricky” Smith, Jr.

Richard Smith, Jr. (Ricky) has been named president at Brookfield-based civil engineering firm R.A. Smith National Inc.

His father, Richard (Rick) Smith will transition to chief executive officer, providing advice and assistance to Ricky. The change will take place Jan. 1, 2018.

Ricky has more than 15 years of experience at R.A. Smith, most recently as director of the land development services division, managing operations in Brookfield; Irvine, California; and Naperville, Illinois. He holds a bachelor’s in civil engineering and economics from Northwestern University.

Richard “Rick” Smith

“We have carefully planned this change in leadership over the last two years to ensure a smooth and seamless transition for our clients, business partners and employees,” Rick Smith said in an email to clients today.

Rick Smith founded R.A. Smith in 1978. It has about 195 employees at offices in Brookfield, Cedarburg, Appleton, Madison, Naperville, Irvine and Oakmont, Pennsylvania. The company offers consulting services from civil and structural engineers, land surveyors, development managers, landscape architects and ecologists.

Richard “Ricky” Smith, Jr.

Richard Smith, Jr. (Ricky) has been named president at Brookfield-based civil engineering firm R.A. Smith National Inc.

His father, Richard (Rick) Smith will transition to chief executive officer, providing advice and assistance to Ricky. The change will take place Jan. 1, 2018.

Ricky has more than 15 years of experience at R.A. Smith, most recently as director of the land development services division, managing operations in Brookfield; Irvine, California; and Naperville, Illinois. He holds a bachelor’s in civil engineering and economics from Northwestern University.

Richard “Rick” Smith

“We have carefully planned this change in leadership over the last two years to ensure a smooth and seamless transition for our clients, business partners and employees,” Rick Smith said in an email to clients today.

Rick Smith founded R.A. Smith in 1978. It has about 195 employees at offices in Brookfield, Cedarburg, Appleton, Madison, Naperville, Irvine and Oakmont, Pennsylvania. The company offers consulting services from civil and structural engineers, land surveyors, development managers, landscape architects and ecologists.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should the Legislature approve a $3 billion incentive package for Foxconn to build a plant in Wisconsin?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Building for the silver tsunami

Senior living developers prepare for wave of baby boomers

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The pride of corporate citizenship
The pride of corporate citizenship

Thanks to the companies rolling up their sleeves and helping neighbors

by Paul Nobile

Practicing innovation within your company
Practicing innovation within your company

Your employees are either innovative and creative, or they are not. Right?

by Jacob Peters

Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits
Applying peanut butter cup wisdom to pharmacy benefits

Medical and pharmacy benefits should work together like peanut butter and chocolate

by Paul Nobile

Trump and taxes
Trump and taxes

Navigating the uncertainty

by Eric Trost

Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis
Health insurers’ role in fighting the opioid crisis

Health plans can and must play a big role in curbing this horrific trend

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Future 50 Awards
Hyatt Regency Milwaukee

09/22/201711:00 am-1:30 pm

Next Generation Manufacturing Summit
Wisconsin State Fair

10/04/20177:00 am-10:45 am

Nonprofit Excellence Awards presented by BizTimes Media
Italian Community Center

11/02/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Health Care Heroes presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

12/06/20177:30 am-9:30 am

MBBI Networking and Social Event
Milwaukee Athletic Club

08/08/20174:30 pm-7:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

08/16/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

Futures Free From Violence: Trivia in the Park
Malone Park

08/17/201712:00 am

IBAW: 7 Steps to Building a High-Performance Culture
Wisconsin Club

08/18/20177:00 am-9:00 am

SVA Executive Briefing: The Power of Innovation
Embassy Suites Hotel

08/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am