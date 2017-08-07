Ricky Smith named president at R.A. Smith National

Richard Smith, Jr. (Ricky) has been named president at Brookfield-based civil engineering firm R.A. Smith National Inc.

His father, Richard (Rick) Smith will transition to chief executive officer, providing advice and assistance to Ricky. The change will take place Jan. 1, 2018.

Ricky has more than 15 years of experience at R.A. Smith, most recently as director of the land development services division, managing operations in Brookfield; Irvine, California; and Naperville, Illinois. He holds a bachelor’s in civil engineering and economics from Northwestern University.

“We have carefully planned this change in leadership over the last two years to ensure a smooth and seamless transition for our clients, business partners and employees,” Rick Smith said in an email to clients today.

Rick Smith founded R.A. Smith in 1978. It has about 195 employees at offices in Brookfield, Cedarburg, Appleton, Madison, Naperville, Irvine and Oakmont, Pennsylvania. The company offers consulting services from civil and structural engineers, land surveyors, development managers, landscape architects and ecologists.