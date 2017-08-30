Poblocki Sign Co. acquires Massachusetts firm

Milwaukee-based Poblocki Sign Co. LLC has acquired Medway, Massachusetts-based Advanced Signing LLC for an undisclosed price. The deal closed Aug. 25.

The acquisition will extend Poblocki’s footprint into the northeastern U.S.

“What we were really looking for was a company with, certainly, a record of profitability. But really important to us was a strong leadership team who were going to stay on post-transaction,” said Brian Johnson, president and chief executive officer of Poblocki.

Advanced Signing has 50 employees, all of whom will be retained in the transaction and continue working out of the existing Medway facility. William McConaghy, who founded Advanced Signing in 1981 and sold it to Poblocki, will continue to lead the team in Medway as president.

Advanced Signing will add the phrase “A Poblocki Sign Co.” under its own name on company materials. Otherwise, no immediate operational changes are planned, Johnson said.

“It’s pretty much standard operating procedure post-transaction,” he said. “Certainly the intent is to collaborate on best practices within our entire organization. There’s stuff that we hope to learn from them and vice versa.”

Poblocki, which had 175 employees pre-acquisition, also has an office in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“This partnership brings a new level of signage expertise, capability and professionalism to the northeast,” McConaghy said. “We look forward to making an impact with our expanded capabilities and resources.”