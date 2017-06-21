Plans for Racine’s hotel and event center continue to move forward

Project architect unveils renderings for the first time

June 21, 2017, 1:25 PM

The public has gotten a look at what a new hotel and event center in downtown Racine could look like, although how to pay for the facility is still unknown.

Rendering of the proposed hotel.

Brookfield-based Hammes Company, the owner’s representative, and project architect, Denver-based Sink Combs Dethlefs, shared architectural designs and renderings of the project during a joint Redevelopment Authority and Common Council Committee of the Whole meeting on Tuesday.

The project includes building a 208,000-square-foot building that would include a three-story, 3,500-seat event center and seven-story, 150-room adjoining hotel located at 322 Lake Ave.

In February, after the city learned the Milwaukee Bucks would not locate its D-League team in Racine, Mayor John Dickert said he would still move forward with plans for the hotel and event center.

The city has been pursuing the $40 million project since August, and officials believe the event center could be used for a variety of events already held in Racine and attract other trade shows, concerts and sporting events to the city.

“The event center and hotel will give all residents in the Racine community a downtown destination to attend concerts, sporting events, conventions and world-class entertainment,” said Amy Connolly, City Development Director for the City of Racine. “This development will have a lasting, positive economic impact that will produce a ripple effect of growth in all areas of our city.”

Rendering of the proposed hotel and event center in downtown Racine.

The city has owned the site since 2014, purchasing it from WE Energies for future development. Officials have said the site was chosen due to its downtown location and proximity to Lake Michigan.

The redevelopment authority and common council will meet June 27  to present the funding model for the development of the proposed hotel and event center before moving forward with further discussions of the proposed development on July 11.

