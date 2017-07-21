Northwestern Mutual to offer employees preview of tower Sunday

Milwaukee-based Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co. will host its 137th annual meeting in Milwaukee from July 22 to 26.

More than 10,000 financial representatives and their families will converge on the city during the meeting, which is expected to have a local economic impact of about $12.9 million, according to VISIT Milwaukee. Attendees occupy 13,800 hotel room nights, according to VISIT.

“Northwestern Mutual represents the largest convention of our year and has a tremendous impact on our area’s economy,” said Paul Upchurch, president and CEO of Visit Milwaukee. “We look forward to welcoming the thousands of attendees to Milwaukee and creating great experiences for them while they’re here.”

Following a 5K-10K run/walk for employees and their families, the company will offer them a sneak peek of its new 32-story Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons on Sunday morning. The building officially opens Aug. 21.

Northwestern Mutual also today released the first interior photos of the new Tower and Commons. See the inside in the photo gallery below.

During the tour, employees will view the three-story Mason Street lobby, complete with floating staircase to encourage employees to take the stairs; The Commons, a space including a Starbucks café and casual seating that will be open to the public on weekdays once the building is in use; the Atrium, a throughway connecting the company’s 105-year-old historic headquarters building on Wisconsin Avenue to the new building, surrounded by 629 panes of glass, meant to offer a place for employees to relax and serve as an event venue; and the Grand Hall, part of the Learning Institute, which can be divided into three rooms with “skyfold” doors that drop from the ceiling and has video walls to project events to up to 700 people.

Not available for viewing will be the office spaces and the “top of the tower” viewing deck. Northwestern Mutual is reserving those spaces as a surprise for employees on opening day.

Also during the company’s annual meeting, employees and financial representatives from around the country will network and learn from experts, as well as participate in family fun activities around the area. Executives including John Schlifske, chairman and chief executive officer, Gregory Oberland, president, and Tim Schaefer, executive vice president-client and digital experience, will update employees on their transformation initiatives, which have emphasized innovation and technology.

“We believe in Milwaukee and are proud to call it our home,” Schlifske said. “As we celebrate 160 years of delivering financial security to our clients, we are strong, vibrant and growing. Our new work space will help attract top talent and drive innovation for our clients and for Milwaukee.”