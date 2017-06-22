Milwaukee RiverWalk, Hammes Co. nominated for global award

Finalists from Asia, Europe and across the U.S.

June 22, 2017, 12:31 PM

The Milwaukee RiverWalk and Brookfield-based Hammes Co. join 23 other developments from around the world as finalists for the Urban Land Institute’s 2017 Global Awards for Excellence.

The Hammes project in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

This year’s finalists include three located in Asia, two in Europe, and 20 in North America. A group of winners chosen from the finalists will be announced in October in Los Angeles.

Hammes, a real estate development company that specializes in health care facilities, is nominated for a project it completed in downtown Allentown, Pennsylvania.

The company was selected on behalf of the Downtown Allentown Revitalization District. The project included the revitalization of a 5.3-acre block with a 10,000-seat multi-purpose arena and a mixed-use development including retail, dining, a hotel and two historic buildings.

The project spurred an additional ongoing development and investment of $400 million in office, retail and commercial buildings downtown.

“We are honored to have been selected as a finalist for this notable award,” said Chris Kay, president and chief operating officer at Hammes.

Started 25 years ago, the Milwaukee Riverwalk will be six total miles stretching from Humboldt Avenue on the city’s Lower East Side to the harbor in the Historic Third Ward once it is complete.

The Milwaukee Riverwalk in front of Schlitz Park.

With a $52 million capital investment, including $36 million from the City of Milwaukee and $16 million from the private sector, many people consider the Riverwalk a catalyst for the dozens of restaurants, offices and apartment buildings that have sprung up between the Third Ward and the East Side.

The project was developed by The Milwaukee RiverWalk District Inc.,  led by Gary Grunau, The Mandel Group, Business Improvement District No. 2  and  The Brewery Works Inc.

The Urban Land Institute’s award program was established in 1979. It recognizes real estate projects that achieve the highest standard of excellence in innovative design, construction, economics, planning and management.

The finalists were selected by an international jury made up of Urban Land Institute members representing a multidisciplinary collection of real estate development expertise, including finance, land planning, development, public affairs, design and other professional services.

