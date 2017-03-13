Menomonee Falls architectural firm expanding to Menomonee Valley

A growing Menomonee Falls-based architectural firm is expanding to the Menomonee Valley in Milwaukee.

Christopher Kidd, owner of Christopher Kidd and Associates, LLC, has purchased a long-vacant three-story industrial building at 15th Street and St. Paul Avenue. Kidd plans on moving about 10 employees to the building.

“We don’t have another square inch available at our Menomonee Falls headquarters to facilitate the growth we’re experiencing,” Kidd said.

Kidd purchased the 9,000-square-foot building at 422 N. 15th St., under a separate LLC, CCK Properties III.

He is applying for a $406,500 loan through the Milwaukee Economic Development Corp. for the building purchase and build out, which will total $1.2 million.

Kidd plans on occupying the second and third floors and leasing the lower level and first floor of the building. He said he already has significant interest in the space from a startup company and someone who would like to open a coffee shop.

Christopher Kidd and Associates started in 1995 as an architectural firm that specializes in medical office and medical specialty clinics. The company also does work with high-end retail, automotive and institutional.

The company, which has 54 total employees, has experienced significant growth in recent years, Kidd said.

Kidd has offices in Sheboygan and Fort Collins, Colorado.

Christopher Kidd and Associates is not the only firm opening an office in the Menomonee Valley. Milwaukee media production company Plum Moving Media is currently renovating the former Milwaukee Casket Co. warehouse at 1418 W. St. Paul Ave., just east of Sobelmans restaurant in the Menomonee Valley for its new location. Plum Moving Media is relocating from the Historic Third Ward.