Kubala Washatko Architects adds new equity partners

Cedarburg-based The Kubala Washatko Architects Inc. announced today that it is adding five new equity partners as the first step of a multi-year leadership transition plan.

The five new partners, all members of the firm’s current staff, are: Ethan Bartos, Matt Frydach, Erik Hancock, Vince Micha and Chris Socha.

The Kubala Washatko Architects was founded in 1980 by Tom Kubala and Allen Washatko. The newly established partners will form a management team in collaboration with Kubala and Washatko, who will remain active in the day-to-day operations of the firm. Firm management and governance will be shared among the partners, in collaboration with Kubala and Washatko.

The firm also announced its formation of a new satellite office in Seattle, Washington, to be called TKWA PacificStudio. Led by Ethan Bartos, TKWA PacificStudio will focus on current TKWA education projects ongoing in China and the Pacific Rim, as well as commercial and residential projects on the West Coast.