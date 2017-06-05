Kahler Slater to open office in Virginia

Will serve as Mid-Atlantic hub for Milwaukee-based architectural firm

by

June 05, 2017, 11:06 AM

Milwaukee-based architectural firm Kahler Slater will open a fourth office in Richmond, Virginia.

The office, located in Richmond’s historic Shockoe Slip neighborhood will support 12 full-time employees and serve as a mid-Atlantic hub for the firm.

Kahler Slater’s Richmond office will open at the end of June. Photo by Richmond BizSense.

“Kahler Slater has been working in Richmond since 2002 so we have a longstanding opportunity to work with clients in this region,” said Al Krueger, vice president of Kahler Slater.

The firm supports clients in Virginia and other mid-Atlantic states including Augusta Health, Mary Baldwin University, Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital, Sentara RMH Medical Center and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.

Jim Rasche, the firm’s chief executive officer, said in addition to the growth strategy the new office will provide, Richmond has a lot of similarities to Milwaukee.

“Both are located on a river, are very artful communities that are great places to attract talent,” Rasche said. “We think it feels natural for us to be in that environment.”

Locally, Kahler Slater’s work includes the 833 East office building in downtown Milwaukee and Kimpton Journeyman hotel in the Historic Third Ward.

The employees working at Kahler Slater’s Richmond office will come from Milwaukee, Virginia and other parts of the country.

The office is expected to open at the end of the month. Kahler Slater has about 100 employees in its Milwaukee headquarters and another 20 employees at its offices in Madison and Singapore.

