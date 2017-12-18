Foxconn prompts R.A. Smith to open Mount Pleasant office

Brookfield-based civil engineering firm R.A. Smith Inc. is opening a new office in Mount Pleasant to meet an anticipated increase in demand created by Foxconn Technology Group’s decision to locate in the village.

“Our local presence will benefit both our local government clients and those involved in the Foxconn development,” said Richard Smith, R.A. Smith president. “It’s an exciting time to be part of the overall momentum and economic growth that Foxconn will bring to the state of Wisconsin.”

The office, located at 1100 Commerce Drive, Suite 108, will initially be staffed by engineers, construction services staff and survey crews, but the company plans to grow its presence in the area in 2018.

R.A. Smith has 200 employees spread across eight offices, including five in Wisconsin. In addition to Brookfield and Mount Pleasant, the company has offices in Madison; Appleton; Cedarburg; Naperville, Illinois; Irvine, California and Oakmont, Pennsylvania.