Design Fugitives planning relocation, expansion in Walker’s Point

The owners of Design Fugitives, LLC, a Walker’s Point commercial design firm, are planning to relocate the company within the Milwaukee neighborhood and possibly expand.

Justin White, who co-owns the eight-year-old firm with his partners, Paul Mattek, and Tuan Tran, have made an offer to purchase a three-story 24,874-square-foot warehouse at 212 E. Mineral St.

Design Fugitives has leased about 4,200 square feet at The Walsh Building, 160 S. 2nd St., since 2012.

“Everything is really speculative at this point,” White said. “We’re at capacity here, and we are hoping to grow.”

Design Fugitives has requested a $380,000 loan from the Milwaukee Economic Development Corp. for the building purchase and improvements, which will total $950,000, according to documents submitted to the city.

The loan request will be reviewed by MEDC’s Loan and Finance Committee Tuesday.

If everything goes as planned, White would like to be completely moved into the new building by the end of the year.

He said the larger space gives Design Fugitives, which has six full-time and two-part time employees, enough space to expand. The company might also rent out a portion of the building, White said.

“If everything works out, great, but there are several contingencies built into the offer that could make the deal fall apart,” White said.