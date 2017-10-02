This photo, taken in 1898 by J. Conklin, shows the construction of The Basilica of St. Josaphat on Milwaukee’s south side. Ground was broken in 1896 and the basilica was completed in 1901. When it was finished, the only building in the country with a larger dome was the United States Capitol.
— This photo is from the Milwaukee Public Museum’s Photo Archives collection.
This photo, taken in 1898 by J. Conklin, shows the construction of The Basilica of St. Josaphat on Milwaukee’s south side. Ground was broken in 1896 and the basilica was completed in 1901. When it was finished, the only building in the country with a larger dome was the United States Capitol.
— This photo is from the Milwaukee Public Museum’s Photo Archives collection.
Comments