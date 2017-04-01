Wisconsin’s ‘most valuable brands’

See which ones made the Brand Finance list

by

April 01, 2017, 12:47 AM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/advertising-marketing-media/wisconsins-most-valuable-brands/

London-based valuation and strategy consultancy firm Brand Finance this week announced its list of the 500 “most valuable brands” in the United States, and several with major Wisconsin connections made the list.

Kohl's store

The Wisconsin brands (and their value, according to Brand Finance) that made the list include:
144. Kohl’s, $4.9 billion ($4.3 billion in 2016)
206. Fiserv, $3.5 billion ($2.9 billion in 2016)
226. Harley-Davidson, $3.1 billion ($5 billion in 2016)
236. Johnson Controls, $3 billion ($3 billion in 2016)
305. Miller Lite, $2.2 billion ($1.8 billion in 2016)
317. Coors, $2.1 billion (not rated in 2016)
387. Manpower, $1.7 billion ($2.2 billion in 2016)

Kohl’s (Menomonee Falls), Fiserv (Brookfield), Harley-Davidson (Milwaukee) and ManpowerGroup (Milwaukee) are all based in Wisconsin. Johnson Controls is based in Ireland, but has its North American operational headquarters in the Milwaukee area.

MillerCoors is based in Chicago, but Brand Finance considers Miller Lite and Coors to be Wisconsin brands. The beers are brewed at the MillerCoors brewery in Milwaukee, but the beers are also brewed at MillerCoors breweries in Georgia, Virginia, Texas, Colorado, California and Ohio.

“Wisconsin-based brands had mixed fortunes this year,” Brand Finance said in a news release. “Fiserv, Miller Lite and Kohl’s all showed strong growth in brand value of 22 percent, 20 percent and 14 percent respectively.

“However, globally iconic Harley-Davidson, lost 38 percent of its value bringing it down to $3.1 billion. Harley is struggling amid a decline in motorbike ridership and an aging core buyer demographic. It remains the fourth-most valuable automobile brand in the country behind Ford, Chevrolet and GMC, but has lost its position as Wisconsin’s most valuable brand.

“Management consulting firm ManpowerGroup also lost nearly a quarter of its brand value in the last year.

“At the other end of the scale, Fiserv has increased its brand value by 22 percent, and is Wisconsin’s only technology company to feature in the U.S. 500 (America’s most valuable brands) list.”

Other brands on the list with major Wisconsin operations include:
12. GE, $35.3 billion
83. U.S. Bank, $7.1 billion
163. Caterpillar, $4.4 billion
240. Oscar Mayer, $2.9 billion

The top 10 U.S. brands, according to Brand Finance are:
1. Google, $109.5 billion
2. Apple, $107.1 billion
3. Amazon.com, $106.4 billion
4. AT&T, $87 billion
5. Microsoft, $76.3 billion
6. Verizon, $65.9 billion
7. Walmart, $62.2 billion
8. Facebook, $62 billion
9. Wells Fargo, $41.6 billion
10. McDonald’s, $39 billion

California has the most valuable brands by state with 71 of the country’s top 500 brands. New York has 70.

Brand Finance helped to craft the internationally recognized standard on Brand Valuation, ISO 10668, according to the firm’s news release.

London-based valuation and strategy consultancy firm Brand Finance this week announced its list of the 500 “most valuable brands” in the United States, and several with major Wisconsin connections made the list.

Kohl's store

The Wisconsin brands (and their value, according to Brand Finance) that made the list include:
144. Kohl’s, $4.9 billion ($4.3 billion in 2016)
206. Fiserv, $3.5 billion ($2.9 billion in 2016)
226. Harley-Davidson, $3.1 billion ($5 billion in 2016)
236. Johnson Controls, $3 billion ($3 billion in 2016)
305. Miller Lite, $2.2 billion ($1.8 billion in 2016)
317. Coors, $2.1 billion (not rated in 2016)
387. Manpower, $1.7 billion ($2.2 billion in 2016)

Kohl’s (Menomonee Falls), Fiserv (Brookfield), Harley-Davidson (Milwaukee) and ManpowerGroup (Milwaukee) are all based in Wisconsin. Johnson Controls is based in Ireland, but has its North American operational headquarters in the Milwaukee area.

MillerCoors is based in Chicago, but Brand Finance considers Miller Lite and Coors to be Wisconsin brands. The beers are brewed at the MillerCoors brewery in Milwaukee, but the beers are also brewed at MillerCoors breweries in Georgia, Virginia, Texas, Colorado, California and Ohio.

“Wisconsin-based brands had mixed fortunes this year,” Brand Finance said in a news release. “Fiserv, Miller Lite and Kohl’s all showed strong growth in brand value of 22 percent, 20 percent and 14 percent respectively.

“However, globally iconic Harley-Davidson, lost 38 percent of its value bringing it down to $3.1 billion. Harley is struggling amid a decline in motorbike ridership and an aging core buyer demographic. It remains the fourth-most valuable automobile brand in the country behind Ford, Chevrolet and GMC, but has lost its position as Wisconsin’s most valuable brand.

“Management consulting firm ManpowerGroup also lost nearly a quarter of its brand value in the last year.

“At the other end of the scale, Fiserv has increased its brand value by 22 percent, and is Wisconsin’s only technology company to feature in the U.S. 500 (America’s most valuable brands) list.”

Other brands on the list with major Wisconsin operations include:
12. GE, $35.3 billion
83. U.S. Bank, $7.1 billion
163. Caterpillar, $4.4 billion
240. Oscar Mayer, $2.9 billion

The top 10 U.S. brands, according to Brand Finance are:
1. Google, $109.5 billion
2. Apple, $107.1 billion
3. Amazon.com, $106.4 billion
4. AT&T, $87 billion
5. Microsoft, $76.3 billion
6. Verizon, $65.9 billion
7. Walmart, $62.2 billion
8. Facebook, $62 billion
9. Wells Fargo, $41.6 billion
10. McDonald’s, $39 billion

California has the most valuable brands by state with 71 of the country’s top 500 brands. New York has 70.

Brand Finance helped to craft the internationally recognized standard on Brand Valuation, ISO 10668, according to the firm’s news release.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Will Republicans in Congress reach agreement to pass a significant tax reform bill?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Heroin at work

Opioid epidemic can spread into the office

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

Commercial loans vs. lines of credit
Commercial loans vs. lines of credit

Which is right for my business?

by Jim Bodendorfer

Five tips for managing your company’s cash flow
Five tips for managing your company’s cash flow

Look beyond your checkbook to understand the big picture

by John Schmitz

Expanding? Tap into local resources
Expanding? Tap into local resources

Connections, coaching and incentives available to Wisconsin businesses

by Jerry Schlitz

Do your foreign offices have the right insurance coverages?
Do your foreign offices have the right insurance coverages?

What you don’t know can hurt you

by Jim Yeager

Facts on fluoride: Q&A with Dr. George Koumaras
Facts on fluoride: Q&A with Dr. George Koumaras

Health rumors and theories can be scary, but let's look at the data

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

2017 Wisconsin International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-4:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

Complimentary HR Law Seminar: Going Back to the Basics!
Country Springs Hotel

04/05/20178:00 am-10:30 am

Diversity & Inclusion Leadership
Harley-Davidson Museum

04/06/20177:30 am-12:00 pm

WBON/WWE Spring Luncheon: Pushing for Publicity
Italian Community Center

04/06/201711:00 am-1:00 pm

Osher Speaker Series: Advancing Education in Milwaukee
UWM School Of Continuing Education

04/12/20176:00 pm-7:15 pm

CCB Technology's fourth annual TechShowcase
Miller Park

04/13/20179:00 am-3:00 pm