RC Insurance changes name to Vizance

Hartland-based RC Insurance Services Inc. has changed its name to Vizance.

The privately-held company, founded in 1978 by Bob and Terri Cardenas, offers risk management, business insurance, employee benefits, personal insurance and financial services solutions to companies, families and individuals in Wisconsin. It changed its name to “better reflect the company’s values and forward-looking approach to meeting the needs of its associates and its clients,” the independent insurance agency said in an announcement this morning.

“Vizance is an original name that we created to uniquely represent us,” said Jeff Cardenas, president of Vizance, co-owner and the founders’ son. “Our new name embodies our vision to be the leader in associate loyalty and client relationships.”

The new name, pronounced VIZE-ens, is a conglomeration of several words Cardenas says describe the company, such as vision, vitality and advisor.

“We feel like we as an agency are different, so we wanted a name that was different, and if you look at most of the names in our industry, it’s usually somebody’s initials or last name,” he said. “We want to continue to grow geographically, so we don’t want to limit our geographic scope. We also had to be able to get the dotcom. That rules out all the words in the English dictionary.”

Vizance plans to accelerate its organic and strategic growth, he said. The company will continue to add between four and six new salespeople each year as needed to support its sales growth, Cardenas said. And the company is closing in on making an acquisition in 2017, driven by a wave of agency owner retirements.

“Moving forward as Vizance, we will be looking at opportunities to acquire agencies that fit with our culture, enhance our service offering and expand our market reach,” Cardenas said.“The nature of our industry right now, there are a number of great agencies out there looking for a partner.”

Vizance also has an office in Fond du Lac. It has about 55 employees, most of whom are in Hartland. The company won a 2015 Future 50 Award from the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce’s Council of Small Business Executives for its rapid growth.