PR exec Evan Zeppos joins Michael Best Strategies

June 30, 2017

Public relations executive Evan Zeppos is leaving Milwaukee-based advertising and communications firm Laughlin Constable to join Michael Best Strategies, an affiliate of Milwaukee-based law firm Michael Best & Friedrich LLP.

In addition, Laughlin Constable announced that Kristine Naidl has been appointed managing director of public relations. She assumes the managing director of PR role from Zeppos. Naidl will lead public relations strategy for the agency and its clients as well as oversee the firm’s team of PR professionals. Laughlin Constable has a public relations staff of 16.

Zeppos was the founder and owner of Milwaukee-based PR and government affairs firm Zeppos & Associates, which was acquired by Laughlin Constable in 2012. Since then he has worked as executive vice president of public relations at Laughlin Constable and led its PR department.

He will join Michael Best Strategies as a senior public affairs counselor. He will “help expand and enhance the public relations services (Michael Best Strategies) provides to a broad range of local, regional and national clients,” the firm said in a news release.

Michael Best Strategies specializes in services, including government relations, public policy consulting, grassroots advocacy, public affairs, conference planning, and strategic political relationships.

“Michael Best Strategies already has a highly-qualified team of professionals who work closely with businesses and organizations on various government relations and public affairs assignments, and adding someone with Evan’s considerable track record and skill set takes our organization to another level,” said Ted Kanavas, chairman of Michael Best Strategies. “Evan has significant experience working with C-suite level executives on major issues, and a strong track record of successful public affairs projects on challenging assignments during his career, and we are thrilled to have him join our already strong team.”

“The opportunity to join Michael Best Strategies and return my focus to strategic public relations, crisis communications and issue management is a great opportunity,” Zeppos said, “I look forward to an exciting future as we expand the service offerings.”

Naidl joined Laughlin Constable in July 2012 after having served in progressive leadership roles over 18 years with Zeppos & Associates.

“Our strategy, creativity and constant integration of evolving communication tools coupled with our breadth of PR expertise, has LC well positioned for continued success and growth,” said Naidl. “Our PR team is seasoned and astute, and I am honored to work with and lead the team forward.”

“Kris has been an integral part of our team for the last five years and done much to integrate PR strategies and solutions into everything we do,” said Mat Lignel, president and CEO of Laughlin Constable. “We are excited for her to take on this role as we continue to focus on being a leader in smart strategy, creative excellence and technology solutions to help take our clients from now to next.”

