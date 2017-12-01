Paragon Marketing to open La Crosse office

Oconomowoc-based Paragon Marketing Group Inc. today opened an office in La Crosse.

This second office is part of the company’s plan to open a network of at least six total offices statewide by 2020, said Jim Reinke, owner and president.

The marketing agency has nine employees, and will initially staff the new satellite office with one new employee. Each of the satellite offices will eventually have three to four employees, Reinke said.

Having an office in La Crosse will allow one of Paragon’s video specialists who lives in Minnesota to more easily travel to an office site, and help the firm expand into the western part of the state.

“There’s a lot of small businesses out in that area that need help, as well as throughout the state,” Reinke said.

Paragon offers social media management, graphic design, web design and maintenance, search engine optimization, press releases, advertising, TV shows and commercials for small and medium businesses.

The next office to open will be in Madison in March, followed by northern Wisconsin, Wausau and Green Bay, he said. It will take some time to build relationships in the new markets, but Reinke is optimistic.

“You’re the new kid in town, you have to make yourself known,” he said. “We’re not looking to be just a transactional advertising and marketing firm. Our philosophy is your success is our success and the only way to do that is to become your marketing department.”