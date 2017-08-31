New co-working space opening downtown

A new co-working space called The Hive is opening next week at 720 N. Milwaukee St. in downtown Milwaukee.

The Hive was developed by Michael Sampson, owner of Swarmm Marketing + Events, on a floor that was previously used for storage. The 5,000-square-foot co-working space has both reserved and rentable work space. It currently has three private offices, with plans to add a fourth. Two offices are already rented out. The Hive also has a conference room and five dedicated desks to rent, plus flexible couch and desk working space. About 15 people can work in The Hive at once.

“It’s kind of like a hot desk format, where people can work on the couch spaces, they can work at these desks, they can work in the conference room,” Sampson said. “It’s pretty flexible, wherever people want to work.”

Sampson decided to open The Hive after he closed Swarmm’s offices in the Third Ward and he and his two employees were seeking a new home. They were working out of coffee shops and his wife’s restaurant, Brunch. But they wanted to create a collaborative spot for other creative minds, he said.

“We’ve got a perfect location being right in the heart of downtown,” Sampson said. “I don’t think there’s a better location in Milwaukee than where we’re at.”

The pricing is $15 per day for a daily plan, $200 per month for a hot desk plan, $275 per month for a dedicated desk plan and $550 per month for a private office plan. The prices include Valentine coffee, beer, printing, Wi-Fi and other amenities.

“We’ve got a bar and some beer up here if someone wants it. I’m hoping for a nice arcade machine sometime soon,” Sampson said. “No one really has to pay for anything except for desk space here. It should make it easy for someone who’s an entrepreneur.”

The Hive is hosting a free open house tonight from 6 to 8 p.m., and plans to open for business Sept. 6.