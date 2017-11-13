Marketing firm to move from Bayside to downtown Milwaukee

A Bayside marketing firm will move to the Two-Fifty office building in downtown Milwaukee.

Creative Marketing Resources has leased 4,150 square feet of office space on the ninth floor at 250 E. Wisconsin Ave. The 14-person minority-owned firm will move in mid-December, said vice president David Bowles.

Creative Marketing Resources was started as a one-woman agency in 1995 by Jacqueline Moore, who saw a need in the community to reach multi-cultural audiences.

Bowles said the move will allow Creative Marketing Resources to continue to grow and be part of downtown Milwaukee’s renaissance.

“We believe in Milwaukee and all that is happening there and we are willing to invest in the city,” Bowles said. “We will also be able to tap into the talent that is there. The labor market is competitive. The move sets the company up for future growth.”

Transwestern represented Creative Marketing Resources in brokering the lease.

The 20-story Two-Fifty building has undergone a complete renovation since 2015, and has attracted several tenants including Associated Bank on the ground floor, Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin, Regus, Brown and Caldwell, Regal Investment Group and Scottrade.