Marketing firm to move from Bayside to downtown Milwaukee

Creative Marketing Resources leasing space on Wisconsin Avenue

by

November 13, 2017, 1:01 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/advertising-marketing-media/marketing-firm-to-move-from-bayside-to-downtown-milwaukee/

A Bayside marketing firm will move to the Two-Fifty office building in downtown Milwaukee.

Two-Fifty office building at 250 E. Wisconsin Ave. in downtown Milwaukee.

Creative Marketing Resources has leased 4,150 square feet of office space on the ninth floor at 250 E. Wisconsin Ave. The 14-person minority-owned firm will move in mid-December, said vice president David Bowles.

Creative Marketing Resources was started as a one-woman agency in 1995 by Jacqueline Moore, who saw a need in the community to reach multi-cultural audiences.

Bowles said the move will allow Creative Marketing Resources to continue to grow and be part of downtown Milwaukee’s renaissance.

“We believe in Milwaukee and all that is happening there and we are willing to invest in the city,” Bowles said. “We will also be able to tap into the talent that is there. The labor market is competitive. The move sets the company up for future growth.”

Transwestern represented Creative Marketing Resources in brokering the lease.

The 20-story Two-Fifty building has undergone a complete renovation since 2015, and has attracted several tenants including Associated Bank on the ground floor, Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin, Regus, Brown and Caldwell, Regal Investment Group and Scottrade.

A Bayside marketing firm will move to the Two-Fifty office building in downtown Milwaukee.

Two-Fifty office building at 250 E. Wisconsin Ave. in downtown Milwaukee.

Creative Marketing Resources has leased 4,150 square feet of office space on the ninth floor at 250 E. Wisconsin Ave. The 14-person minority-owned firm will move in mid-December, said vice president David Bowles.

Creative Marketing Resources was started as a one-woman agency in 1995 by Jacqueline Moore, who saw a need in the community to reach multi-cultural audiences.

Bowles said the move will allow Creative Marketing Resources to continue to grow and be part of downtown Milwaukee’s renaissance.

“We believe in Milwaukee and all that is happening there and we are willing to invest in the city,” Bowles said. “We will also be able to tap into the talent that is there. The labor market is competitive. The move sets the company up for future growth.”

Transwestern represented Creative Marketing Resources in brokering the lease.

The 20-story Two-Fifty building has undergone a complete renovation since 2015, and has attracted several tenants including Associated Bank on the ground floor, Commercial Association of Realtors Wisconsin, Regus, Brown and Caldwell, Regal Investment Group and Scottrade.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should historic preservation tax credits be eliminated?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

The hot corridor

Momentum builds along I-94 between Milwaukee and Illinois

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

If you own a business, you need a succession plan
If you own a business, you need a succession plan

Set your business up for continued success

by Mark Bruss

Collaboration is the key to better health care
Collaboration is the key to better health care

Health care organizations and insurance carriers are forging strategic collaborations and partnerships

by John Foley

Making your small business assets work for you
Making your small business assets work for you

Items to consider when selecting the right lending option

by Lea Sperle

Fight complacency, fight diabetes
Fight complacency, fight diabetes

Diabetes is a long-term war to save lives

by Paul Nobile

Avoid getting hooked by phishing
Avoid getting hooked by phishing

Protect your business by learning how to detect and mitigate phishing attempts

by Brian Danzinger

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

MIAD Creativity Series - Rob Schrab
Milwaukee Institute of Art & Design

11/15/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

IBAW hosts Dave Steele, CEO of PAVE
Wisconsin Club

11/17/20177:00 am-9:00 am

Commercial Real Estate and Development Conference
Italian Community Center

11/17/20177:30 am-9:30 am

Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting
Sheraton Milwaukee Brookfield Hotel

11/30/20175:00 pm-8:00 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

12/13/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm