Manhattan marketing firm opening office in Walker’s Point

Mungo Creative Group attracted to Milwaukee's growing startup scene

by

December 20, 2017, 12:29 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/advertising-marketing-media/manhattan-marketing-firm-opening-office-in-walkers-point/

A Manhattan-based marketing agency is opening a Midwest office in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood.

Mungo Creative Group has leased just over 2,000 square feet of space at 196 S. 2nd St. from David Winograd. The company plans to open a six- to seven-person office in the building in early March.

Mungo Creative Group will open a Milwaukee office in March.

Company founder Glenn Mungo looked at several Midwestern cities, including Chicago and St. Louis before deciding on MIlwaukee.

Mungo executive vice president Maja Stevanovich, who was born and raised in Milwaukee, suggested Mungo visit the city. When he did, Mungo was impressed with what he called a rebirth of the neighborhoods, particularly the Third Ward and Walker’s Point.

“I had an opportunity to see how the economy is developing and everything that is happening with small businesses and startups,” Mungo said. “I liked how Milwaukee still had a small community feel even though it is a major city.”

During his frequent visits to Milwaukee over the last several months, Mungo has stayed at the Iron Horse Hotel. While there, he admired the interior design of the hotel and decided to hire the same designers, Walker’s Point-based Scathain to build out his new office.

Mungo

“We’re really excited about the space and the city,” Mungo said. “Right now we have three of our senior level team members here, but we are interviewing and hiring and plan to have six to seven people in place.”

In June, Marty Ellery, a Milwaukee public relations and marketing veteran whose experience includes Nelson Schmidt Inc., Cramer Krasselt and Hanson Dodge Creative, joined Mungo Creative.

Ellery will be based in Milwaukee and lead public relations here and in Mungo’s Manhattan and Boston offices.

Mungo was launched in 2015. The firm has 16 employees and is growing, said Mungo, who spent many years in the music industry and is currently a drummer in the Boston-based band Lansdowne.

“My background is music so we were fortunate to sign a lot of record labels and do promotions for events,” Mungo said. “We provide services that are a little outside of the box. We provide a little bit of rock and roll to our corporate clients and structure to our rock and roll clients.”

A Manhattan-based marketing agency is opening a Midwest office in Milwaukee’s Walker’s Point neighborhood.

Mungo Creative Group has leased just over 2,000 square feet of space at 196 S. 2nd St. from David Winograd. The company plans to open a six- to seven-person office in the building in early March.

Mungo Creative Group will open a Milwaukee office in March.

Company founder Glenn Mungo looked at several Midwestern cities, including Chicago and St. Louis before deciding on MIlwaukee.

Mungo executive vice president Maja Stevanovich, who was born and raised in Milwaukee, suggested Mungo visit the city. When he did, Mungo was impressed with what he called a rebirth of the neighborhoods, particularly the Third Ward and Walker’s Point.

“I had an opportunity to see how the economy is developing and everything that is happening with small businesses and startups,” Mungo said. “I liked how Milwaukee still had a small community feel even though it is a major city.”

During his frequent visits to Milwaukee over the last several months, Mungo has stayed at the Iron Horse Hotel. While there, he admired the interior design of the hotel and decided to hire the same designers, Walker’s Point-based Scathain to build out his new office.

Mungo

“We’re really excited about the space and the city,” Mungo said. “Right now we have three of our senior level team members here, but we are interviewing and hiring and plan to have six to seven people in place.”

In June, Marty Ellery, a Milwaukee public relations and marketing veteran whose experience includes Nelson Schmidt Inc., Cramer Krasselt and Hanson Dodge Creative, joined Mungo Creative.

Ellery will be based in Milwaukee and lead public relations here and in Mungo’s Manhattan and Boston offices.

Mungo was launched in 2015. The firm has 16 employees and is growing, said Mungo, who spent many years in the music industry and is currently a drummer in the Boston-based band Lansdowne.

“My background is music so we were fortunate to sign a lot of record labels and do promotions for events,” Mungo said. “We provide services that are a little outside of the box. We provide a little bit of rock and roll to our corporate clients and structure to our rock and roll clients.”

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

Foxconn News

More Foxconn News

News

BizPoll

Should workers be allowed to carry guns for protection?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Celebrating business growth

BizTimes Best in Business

Subscribe
More Stories

More BizInsights

The season for giving presents opportunities to bring people together
The season for giving presents opportunities to bring people together

Get into the charity spirit of the holiday season

by Paul Nobile

Implementing a quality management system to achieve operational excellence
Implementing a quality management system to achieve operational excellence

The International Organization for Standardization (ISO) develops manufacturing standards for systematic improvement

by Jennifer Arnold

Are you considering a new health insurance partner?
Are you considering a new health insurance partner?

Think about short-term costs versus long-term value

by Scott Austin

Design inspiration: Timeless design principles
Design inspiration: Timeless design principles

Looking forward and back for examples of elegant simplicity

by Sam Hochberg

Don’t let holiday stress get the best of you
Don’t let holiday stress get the best of you

Planning ahead can help you head off the tension at the pass

by Paul Nobile

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Economic Trends Conference
Italian Community Center

01/19/20187:30 am-9:30 am

Defining Markets Conference: Health Care & Investment Panel
Miller High Life Theatre

01/25/20183:00 pm-5:30 pm

Coaching Leadership for a Lean Culture Transformation
Quad Graphics

03/06/20188:30 am-3:30 pm