Magellan Promotions acquires Incentive Gallery

Wauwatosa promotional product companies merge

by

May 02, 2017, 1:12 PM

Wauwatosa-based Magellan Promotions has acquired Incentive Gallery, also in Wauwatosa. The transaction, the terms of which were not disclosed, was completed April 3.

Wolaver

Michael Wolaver

Magellan Promotions is a promotional product marketing company, which makes branded products like pens, notebooks, tablecloths blankets and drink koozies for corporate and collegiate clients. It was founded in 2005 and is among the top 5 percent of the promotional product industry by sales. Magellan, which has six employees, has found a niche in the collegiate market, providing promotional products to universities across the country, said Michael Wolaver, owner of Magellan. It rose to the top of its industry through service and innovation, he said.

“The No. 1 way that we grow every single year is by clients referring us on to other clients,” Wolaver said. “There’s a lot of companies out there that can supply a Bic Clic pen. What we really like to compete on is the ideas.”

Incentive Gallery was founded by Linda McCabe in 1996. The business helped companies and organizations market themselves using promotional products. McCabe, a solo practitioner who ran the business out of her home, will consult with Magellan for about a year and then retire.

Through the transaction, Magellan has gained about 80 new clients, added to the 700 clients it has worked with over the past two years.

“Linda’s been in the industry for 21 years,” Wolaver said. “I’ve known her for over a year-and-a-half. From everyone I’ve talked to in the industry, she ran her business the right way. Her business, she operated very similar to us.”

