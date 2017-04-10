Kohl’s hires new CMO

Greg Revelle tasked with driving customer engagement

April 10, 2017, 12:13 PM

Menomonee Falls-based retailer Kohl’s Corp. has hired Greg Revelle to serve as its chief marketing officer.

Revelle, who will report to chief merchandising and customer officer Michelle Gass, previously served as CMO for Best Buy Co. Inc. At Best Buy, Revelle led marketing, customer strategy, brand positioning and execution, repositioning the struggling electronics retailer’s brand and customer strategy and leading other initiatives. Revelle also was previously CMO at AutoNation, vice president of worldwide online marketing at Expedia Inc. and an investment banker at Credit Suisse. He holds a bachelor’s in finance and economics from Princeton University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

In his new role at Kohl’s, Revelle will lead Kohl’s marketing organization and strategy, including brand building, using analytics to drive customer engagement, improving the loyalty program and increasing customer traffic.

Kohl’s operates about 1,100 department stores in 49 states. Like many retailers, Kohl’s has been struggling to attract customers to its stores as they shift their shopping online. Its 2016 revenue totaled $18.7 billion, down 2.7 percent from $19.2 billion in the prior year. Comparable store sales were down 2.4 percent from 2015 to 2016.

“Greg will be a strong addition to our senior leadership team,” Gass said. “He is uniquely experienced in reaching customers in more relevant and personal ways. We are excited to have him lead our efforts in driving omnichannel traffic, building strong customer engagement and leveraging data-driven insights to create powerful customer interactions. Greg and the marketing team will elevate and accelerate our loyalty and personalization efforts to help reach our goal of becoming the most engaging retailer in America.”

“I am excited to join Kohl’s and be part of such a strong brand with a great culture,” Revelle said. “In serving millions of families across the country, Kohl’s has deep connections with its customers and is well-positioned to be a leader in loyalty and personalized marketing. I’m energized by all of the opportunity ahead.”

Izzy is Busy

Bonilla plans major upgrades at Mitchell

