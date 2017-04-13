Judge blocks sale of Irishgold butter in Wisconsin

Kerrygold makers sought temporary order in trademark case

by

April 13, 2017, 1:15 PM

https://www.biztimes.com/2017/industries/advertising-marketing-media/judge-blocks-sale-of-irishgold-butter-in-wisconsin/

A federal judge is blocking the sale of Old World Creamery’s Irishgold butter by granting a temporary restraining order sought by the makers of Kerrygold Irish butter.

Kerrygold-Butter-041117-Contributed-2

Ornua Co-Op Ltd. and its North American affiliate sought to block Sun Prairie-based Old World Creamery from beginning sales of Irishgold earlier this week at Woodman’s stores around the state. Ornua argued the Irishgold name was “obviously derived” from its Kerrygold trademark and confusing to consumers, pointing to media stories about the Irishgold launch illustrated with photos of Kerrygold.

An initial hearing was held on Monday, but no decision was made. Irishgold sales began Tuesday with a kickoff event held at the Woodman’s store in Sun Prairie.

But Judge J.P. Stadtmueller on Thursday determined Old World Creamery lacked due diligence in its initial marketing efforts to avoid trademark problems and the marketplace “provides evidence strongly favoring” Ornua, according to court documents.

Stadtmueller granted Ornua’s motion for a temporary restraining order blocking sales of Irishgold, but left it to the parties to determine how to handle product currently on store shelves. He left open the possibility it could be donated to charity, but said it could not be sold.

Old World Creamery said in court filings this week it had already packaged 40,000 pounds of Irishgold and would have to pay its retailers a minimum of $20,000 just to remove the product on store shelves.

Kerrygold and other Irish butters have drawn attention in recent months as Wisconsin requires retail butter sold in the state to have either a Wisconsin or federal grade mark. Kerrygold is graded, produced and packaged in Ireland, preventing sales of the butter in Wisconsin.

Old World Creamery announced last week it would begin sales of Irish butter under the Irishgold name. The company imports the butter and grades, processes, and packages it a second time at its Sheboygan facility.

The two sides had been working to establish a similar relationship for several months until Old World Creamery told Ornua it was also in discussions with Waterford Irish Dairy. Ornua sought to make the negotiations exclusive, but talks broke down at that point and Old World Creamery moved forward with Waterford.

Ornua said it had put 18 months into getting access to the Wisconsin market, including talks with the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection before reaching out to Old World Creamery.

Attorneys for Ornua directed requests for comment to Stadtmueller’s decision and attorneys for Old World Creamery did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A federal judge is blocking the sale of Old World Creamery’s Irishgold butter by granting a temporary restraining order sought by the makers of Kerrygold Irish butter.

Kerrygold-Butter-041117-Contributed-2

Ornua Co-Op Ltd. and its North American affiliate sought to block Sun Prairie-based Old World Creamery from beginning sales of Irishgold earlier this week at Woodman’s stores around the state. Ornua argued the Irishgold name was “obviously derived” from its Kerrygold trademark and confusing to consumers, pointing to media stories about the Irishgold launch illustrated with photos of Kerrygold.

An initial hearing was held on Monday, but no decision was made. Irishgold sales began Tuesday with a kickoff event held at the Woodman’s store in Sun Prairie.

But Judge J.P. Stadtmueller on Thursday determined Old World Creamery lacked due diligence in its initial marketing efforts to avoid trademark problems and the marketplace “provides evidence strongly favoring” Ornua, according to court documents.

Stadtmueller granted Ornua’s motion for a temporary restraining order blocking sales of Irishgold, but left it to the parties to determine how to handle product currently on store shelves. He left open the possibility it could be donated to charity, but said it could not be sold.

Old World Creamery said in court filings this week it had already packaged 40,000 pounds of Irishgold and would have to pay its retailers a minimum of $20,000 just to remove the product on store shelves.

Kerrygold and other Irish butters have drawn attention in recent months as Wisconsin requires retail butter sold in the state to have either a Wisconsin or federal grade mark. Kerrygold is graded, produced and packaged in Ireland, preventing sales of the butter in Wisconsin.

Old World Creamery announced last week it would begin sales of Irish butter under the Irishgold name. The company imports the butter and grades, processes, and packages it a second time at its Sheboygan facility.

The two sides had been working to establish a similar relationship for several months until Old World Creamery told Ornua it was also in discussions with Waterford Irish Dairy. Ornua sought to make the negotiations exclusive, but talks broke down at that point and Old World Creamery moved forward with Waterford.

Ornua said it had put 18 months into getting access to the Wisconsin market, including talks with the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection before reaching out to Old World Creamery.

Attorneys for Ornua directed requests for comment to Stadtmueller’s decision and attorneys for Old World Creamery did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Comments

Subscribe to e-news

Sign up for our FREE e-newsletters today!

News

BizPoll

Should the government ban airlines from overbooking flights?

In Print

BizTimes Magazine Cover Story
Current Issue

Izzy is Busy

Bonilla plans major upgrades at Mitchell

Subscribe

  • Aerotropolis efforts continue with launch of new development plan

    Real Estate & Development

    by Corrinne Hess

    April 3, 2017

    In 2013, the Wyndham Milwaukee Airport Hotel & Convention Center was demolished to make way for the first phase of…

  • Blair is everywhere

    Williams one of area’s most active developers

    by Corrinne Hess

    From his desk on the 12th floor of The CityCenter at 735 in downtown Milwaukee, developer Blair Williams has a clear view of…

  • Game plan

    CARW partnering with UW to recruit athletes

    by Corrinne Hess

    Like most successful college athletes, Mike Kleber had dreams of going pro. But four knee surgeries in three years cut his…

More Stories

More BizInsights

Compliance, straight up
Compliance, straight up

Supply chain compliance: What importers and exporters should know

by Robert Gardenier

When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines
When It comes to 831(b) captives, look beyond the headlines

Used appropriately, captive insurance can provide great benefits

by Brad Reitzner

M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years
M.E. Dey and Co. – Serving Wisconsin for 110 years

Some business best practices never change

by Robert Gardenier

Wellness Summit recap: Fighting opioid addiction
Wellness Summit recap: Fighting opioid addiction

At least half of opioid-related deaths involve prescription medication abuse

by Paul Nobile

Commercial loans vs. lines of credit
Commercial loans vs. lines of credit

Which is right for my business?

by Jim Bodendorfer

Featured Events

Submit Event View Events
M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

MMAC World Trade Assn Wisc International Trade Conference
Wisconsin Center

05/11/20177:00 am-5:00 pm

Women in Business Breakfast presented by BizTimes Media
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20177:30 am-9:30 am

BizExpo - Wisconsin's largest one-day business event
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/20179:00 am-5:00 pm

Bravo! Entrepreneur and I.Q. (Innovation Quotient) Awards
Potawatomi Hotel & Casino

05/24/201711:30 am-1:30 pm

First Steps to Starting a Business
UWM School Of Continuing Education

04/19/20176:00 pm-9:00 pm

IBAW hosts Congressman Glenn Grothman -“Washington Update”
Wisconsin Club

04/21/20177:00 am-9:00 am

M&A Forum presented by BizTimes Media

04/21/20177:30 am-11:00 am

Eight Things You Need to Know About WI Sales & Use Tax
WICPA Training Center

04/25/20177:30 am-10:00 am

Business Health Care Group's Spring Learning Event
Briggs & Stratton Auditorium

04/26/20178:00 am-10:30 am