Harley-Davidson patch to appear on Bucks jerseys

The Milwaukee Bucks will become the 12th NBA team to include an advertisement on their jerseys under a three-year partnership with Harley-Davidson, announced today.

Under the agreement, Harley’s iconic black, orange and white bar and shield logo will be featured on the front of the Bucks’ game jerseys beginning in the 2017-18 season.

Jersey sponsorships were approved as part of a three-year pilot program by the NBA Board of Governors in April 2016. The financial terms of the Bucks-Harley sponsorship were not released on Thursday.

“It’s a perfect fit for Harley-Davidson and the Bucks, two international brands with deep Milwaukee roots, to join together through this partnership,” Matt Pazaras, Milwaukee Bucks senior vice president, business development and strategy. “Harley evokes as much passion among its riders as the Bucks do for our fans. And with that passion, along with its iconic logo and what it represents, Harley is the coolest brand for our players to sport during games.”

The patch will be visible in the Bucks mobile app, on Bucks social media channels and on Bucks.com via in-game highlights and video features.

Harley estimates the patch placement will earn the company 2 billion impressions annually and attract more young riders across Untied States and around world.

“If you are one of the people who haven’t considered Harley-Davidson, we say ‘welcome,’” said Sean Cummings, Harley-Davidson senior vice president, global demand. “This unites is two of the most popular sports on the planet.”

Jerseys purchased at the Bucks Pro Shop as of Sept. 29 will include the Harley-Davidson patch.

