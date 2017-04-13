Harley-Davidson partnering with Sailor Jerry

Milwaukee-based Harley-Davidson Inc. and Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum announced a multi-year marketing partnership Thursday that will start with a series of 22 custom motorcycles.

The companies said the partnership would “come to life in bars, restaurants, Harley-Davidson dealerships and joint celebrations around the country” and consumers should expect a number of shared events leading up to Harley’s 115th anniversary in 2018.

“Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum and Harley-Davidson are all about freedom of expression and customization, whether that is expressed by a Norman Collins tattoo or a bike,” said Scott Beck, Harley-Davidson director of marketing. “We are struck by the natural ties Sailor Jerry has to the motorcycle culture.”

The first event will be the unveiling of 22 customized motorcycles at the Harley-Davidson Museum on May 2. Harley’s Forty-Eight, Iron 833 and Roadster models were used for the project.

The motorcycles were designed by artists from around the country with backgrounds including tattoo artists Jonathan Valena aka JonBoy, Oliver Peck, and Megan Woznicki aka Megan Massacre, Miami-based muralist Alexander Mijares, automotive designer Michael “BuckWild” Ramirez and artist L’Amour Supreme.

The artists were tasked with incorporating the flash art style of Norman “Sailor Jerry” Collins into their motorcycle design. Members of the Harley-Davison styling team also worked on the motorcycles and drew on their knowledge of Harley history to inspire their designs.

After the unveiling, the custom motorcycles will be on display at events at liquor retailers, Sailor Jerry’s Fleet Week New York celebrations, the Harley-Davidson Museum and more. The motorcycles will also be available to win in a sweepstakes that starts May 15.

“Between our shared American roots, values and traditions, collaborating with Harley-Davidson is an exciting and natural fit,” said Josh Hayes, Sailor Jerry Spiced Rum Senior brand manager. “Harley-Davidson shares Sailor Jerry’s genuine Americana values for freedom and living outside the lines. With Harley-Davidson, we look forward to a long partnership that celebrates our shared brand beliefs.”