Gravity Marketing relocating to Walker’s Point

Gravity Marketing LLC is moving from the Pritzlaff Building near downtown Milwaukee to the city’s Walker’s Point neighborhood.

The marketing firm has applied for a $182,000 loan through the Milwaukee Economic Development Corp. to partially fund the purchase and renovation of 720-722 S. Fifth St. The entire project will cost $464,000, according to documents submitted to the city.

Representatives from Gravity could not immediately be reached for comment.

The new two-story location is 5,288-square-feet. Gravity Marketing currently has 11 employees. The company plans to add six more employees over the next two years, according to documents filed with the city.

Over the past year, South Fifth Street in Walker’s Point has become a destination for several businesses, including TKWA Urban Lab, 644 S. Fifth St. and Hamburger Mary’s, 734 S. Fifth St.

Last year, the city narrowed the street to make it more pedestrian friendly in the hopes of attracting more commercial development and foot traffic, like South Second Street in Walker’s Point.