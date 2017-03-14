Gannett closing Milwaukee call center

Virginia-based Gannett Co. Inc. informed state officials this week it plans to close its call center in Milwaukee, laying off 24 employees.

The company plans to permanently close the call center, located in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel building at 333 W. State St., no later than 14 days after May 13. Affected employees also received notice of the closure this week.

Eligible employees will be able to participate in Gannett’s transition pay plan program, which provides continuation of the individual’s full pay through a combination of unemployment compensation and supplemental payments from the company. The length of the benefit is determined by length of service and unemployment insurance eligibility.

The Department of Workforce Development and Employ Milwaukee will offer transition services to workers affected by the layoffs.