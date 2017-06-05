EPIC Creative to buy West Bend building for its HQ

Plans to retain existing space for studio

June 05, 2017, 12:59 PM

West Bend-based EPIC Creative plans to buy another building in West Bend to serve as its headquarters, while also holding on to its existing building for studio space.

The advertising, communications and video production agency has an accepted offer to purchase a 20,000-square-foot building at 300 S. Sixth Ave., which will become its new headquarters, the company announced. EPIC plans to move 60 of its 80 employees there in late summer or early fall to access a more efficient layout and more space as it grows. The two-and-a-half-story building was most recently occupied by Delta Defense and has an open concept layout, multiple conference rooms, a cafeteria and an exercise space.

EPIC’s current 24,000-square-foot headquarters is at 3014 E. Progress Drive. It will continue to own that space, with 20 employees working there, but has not determined how many square feet it will occupy. EPIC is keeping the space for its in-house video and audio production, editing and photography studio.

“We have a great staff that treats our clients well and puts out an awesome product, which has led to increased demand,” said Jim Becker, president and chief executive officer. “Our new headquarters will offer a better work environment for current staff and the ability to comfortably accommodate future growth. It underscores our commitment to both our clients and our employees. Culture is very important here.”

The company in 2008 had plans to build a new, two-story, 33,630-square-foot headquarters on Veteran’s Parkway in downtown West Bend. But those plans fell through because of the onset of the recession.

“That building was intended to accommodate anticipated growth, but just looking at what was happening with the economy, there was just too many unknowns for us to commit to that and move forward,” said Tim Merath, chief operating officer at EPIC.

The new headquarters doesn’t have the same equipment and studio capabilities as the old one, plus keeping two locations incurred the least cost to the company and disruption to employees and customers, Merath said.

“This presented us with the best situation in which to maintain our business operations,” Merath said. “The cost and financial impact that we have on the organization was substantially less than what we’d be looking at in terms of building a new facility or the wholesale renovation of this facility.”

EPIC has added employees each year since 2011, he said.

