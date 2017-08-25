EPIC Creative gets city and county incentives for new HQ

EPIC Creative, which announced in June it is moving its headquarters to the former Delta Defense facility in West Bend, has received nearly $400,000 in incentive funding from the county and city for the project.

The advertising, communications and video production company is buying the 20,000-square-foot building at 300 S. Sixth Ave. for $1.2 million, said Lisa Pence, chief financial officer at EPIC. Economic Development Washington County will provide $240,000 in low-interest financing from its revolving loan fund for the building purchase, the organization announced this week.

And EPIC will spend another $85,000 in renovations, which include adding a server room, Pence said. For the buildout, moving expenses and furnishings, the City of West Bend is providing $150,000 in low-interest financing.

EPIC’s current 24,000-square-foot headquarters is at 3014 E. Progress Drive. It will continue to own part of that space, with 20 employees working in video production there, while the other 60 employees move into the new headquarters around mid-October.

“We have a great staff that treats our clients well and puts out an awesome product, which has led to increased demand,” said Jim Becker, president and chief executive officer of EPIC. “With support from the City of West Bend and EDWC, our new headquarters will offer a better work environment for current staff and the ability to comfortably accommodate future growth, underscoring our commitment to our clients, our employees and our community.”

“EPIC Creative is the latest example of the success that can occur when the entrepreneurial spirit is combined with appropriate governmental support,” said West Bend Mayor Kraig Sadownikow. “EPIC has been an important organization in West Bend for decades. We are excited about their growth and enthusiastically welcome them to our downtown.”