Dohearty named president of Branigan Communications

Kathleen Dohearty has been promoted to president at Milwaukee strategic communications firm Branigan Communications.

Tom Branigan, who founded the company in 2004 and previously served as president, will continue in the chief executive officer role.

Dohearty will lead Branigan’s marketing insights and research, manage its senior team members and build client relationships.

Dohearty, who has 20 years of experience and joined Branigan in 2005, has previously worked at Cramer-Krasselt and Kohler Co. She holds degrees from Northwestern University and Marquette University, where she also is a part-time communications professor. Dohearty is a board member at United Performing Arts Fund and the Haggerty Museum of Art.

“The promotion of Kathleen to president is precipitated by the continued growth of Branigan Communications, and her leadership is vital as we continue our expansion as a global strategic content solutions company,” Branigan said. “Kathleen has that rare combination of communications savvy, consultative instincts and heart that inspires teams and engenders client trust.”

“It has been the honor of my career to help build Branigan Communications with Tom, Sally and the team,” Dohearty said. “I look forward to continuing to help clients achieve their business objectives in this new capacity.”