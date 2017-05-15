BizTimes Milwaukee wins three Press Club awards

BizTimes Milwaukee won three awards in the Milwaukee Press Club’s 2016 Excellence in Journalism Awards competition.

The awards were presented Friday night at the Press Club’s annual Gridiron banquet.

For print media, BizTimes won two awards in the “Best Business Story or Series” category. Former BizTimes reporter Ben Stanley received a gold award (first place) in the category for his Oct. 17 cover story about Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center becoming a destination for wealthy foreign executives. BizTimes managing editor Molly Dill received a bronze award (third place) in the category for her Dec. 12 cover story “Crossing the valley of death” about the challenges faced by young companies trying to take the next step and receive series A funding.

For online media, Stanley also won a gold award in the “Best Business Story” category for his June 8 story that broke the news that Milwaukee World Festival officials were making plans to replace the Marcus Amphitheater.

Milwaukee World Festival officials in January officially announced plans to replace the amphitheater.