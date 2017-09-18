Associated Bank and Stone Creek giving away Milwaukee Film Festival tickets

Associated Bank and Stone Creek Coffee are giving away 1,000 ticket vouchers for the Milwaukee Film Festival this week.

The giveaways will take place Sept. 18 to 20. The first 20 people at participating Stone Creek cafes at certain times who mention the promotion to a barista will receive two vouchers. The time and location details will be posted on Associated Bank’s Facebook page.

Associated Bank also has introduced Milwaukee Film Checking, with cinema-themed debit cards and checks, which donates 5 cents per transaction up to $25,000 annually to the nonprofit event organizer, Milwaukee Film.

“As an extension of our partnership with the Milwaukee Film Festival, Associated Bank is pleased to join forces with our customer, Stone Creek Coffee, to launch this fun and interactive program to help bring cinematic visions and perspectives from around the corner and around the world to Milwaukee audiences,” said Christopher Piotrowski, chief marketing officer at Associated.

The Milwaukee Film Festival will be held from Sept. 28 to Oct. 12 at the Oriental Theatre, Downer Theatre, Times Cinema, Avalon Theater and Fox Bay Cinema Grill.