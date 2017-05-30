ARI reports promising preliminary results

Milwaukee-based ARI Network Services Inc. has reported preliminary fiscal third quarter results.

ARI provides sales software and marketing tools for dealers, distributors and manufacturers. The company’s third quarter ended April 30, and it released preliminary results early because it was presenting at an investor conference late last week.

Earnings are expected to be between 6 cents and 8 cents per diluted share, up from 3 cents per share in the third quarter of 2016. The EPS was positively impacted by a tax study completed during the most recent quarter, which added between $450,000 and $650,000 of research and development credits, equating to about 2 cents to 4 cents per share.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization are expected to be $3 million to $3.1 million, up 38 to 42 percent from the third quarter of 2016.

ARI’s revenue is expected to come in between $13.4 million and $13.5 million, up 12 to 13 percent year-over-year.

“Our preliminary results indicate that we delivered a strong third quarter, with revenues up 12 percent, diluted EPS of at least double over the prior year, and adjusted EBITDA growing 38 percent to 42 percent,” said Roy Olivier, president and chief executive officer of ARI.

ARI’s full third quarter results will be released after U.S. markets close on Thursday, June 8.

