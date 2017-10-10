Wipfli acquires Joseph Eve

Wauwatosa-based accounting and consulting firm Wipfli LLP has acquired Great Falls, Montana-based accounting, tax and consulting company JOSEPH EVE. The transaction closed Oct. 1 for an undisclosed price.

Joseph Eve has 64 employees at four offices – three in Montana and one in Utah – serving business and individual clients in 30 states. The firm has four partners, and specializes in tribal governments and the gaming industry. All of its employees have joined Wipfli.

“This combination will result in a stronger practice, allowing us to offer our clients a greater array of requested services, along with the ability to draw upon Wipfli’s vast resources as needed,” said Joseph Eve, managing partner of JOSEPH EVE. “Joining with Wipfli not only expands our footprint, but it allows us to provide even more robust technical specialization for our gaming enterprise clients, which in turn allows us to meet the ever-changing challenges facing the gaming industry.”

This is the fourth acquisition for fast-growing Wipfli this year. It also acquired Helena, Montana-based Galusha, Higgins & Galusha P.C. in 2015 and already has seven offices in the state. The top 20 accounting firm now has 1,900 employees at 47 U.S. offices, and about $300 million in annual revenue.

“We are pleased to welcome JOSEPH EVE’s partners and associates to Wipfli,” said Rick Dreher, Wipfli’s managing partner. “Through this merger we will continue to strengthen Wipfli’s physical presence in the northwestern United States, which is a key market for the firm. The combination also presents Wipfli with opportunities to provide an even greater breadth and depth of services and resources to our clients across all the tribal government and gaming clients.”