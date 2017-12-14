Sitzberger & Co. moves to new headquarters

Accounting firm Sitzberger & Co. S.C. has announced it is moving to a new office in Brookfield.

The new 38,000-square-foot headquarters is at 611 N. Barker Road, Suite 200. The firm was previously located at 14640 W. Greenfield Ave. in Brookfield.

According to an announcement from Sitzberger, the additional space was needed to accommodate its growth, as well as plans for future mergers and acquisitions.

Sitzberger & Co. was founded in 1994 and offers audit and assurance, reviews, compilations, corporate and individual tax compliance, business consulting, payroll and certified valuation analysis. It has two offices, in Lake Geneva and Brookfield. Sitzberger has 57 employees, 26 of whom are certified public accountants.

The company acquired Greenfield accounting firm Athena Accounting & Tax LLC and its two employees in October. The accounting firm’s chief executive officer, Frederick Sitzberger, said earlier this year the firm plans to grow 20 percent per year and continue targeting potential acquisitions. The goal is to grow from about $7 million in sales to $15 million in sales by 2019.