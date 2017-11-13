Sitzberger & Co. acquires Greenfield accounting firm

Brookfield-based accounting firm Sitzberger & Co. S.C. has acquired Greenfield-based Athena Accounting & Tax LLC. The transaction closed Oct. 20 for an undisclosed price.

Athena offers services including tax planning, personal account management, QuickBooks advice, earnings and profit analysis, succession planning, budgeting and forecasting services.

With the acquisition, Sitzberger has ascended into the top 20 public accounting firms in southeastern Wisconsin, the company said. It now has 21 certified public accountants and 48 total employees. Athena’s two employees will move into Sitzberger’s offices and its Greenfield office will be closed.

Sitzberger & Co. was founded in 1994 and offers audit and assurance, reviews, compilations, corporate and individual tax compliance, business consulting, payroll and certified valuation analysis. It has two offices, in Lake Geneva and Brookfield.

“The expansion of the practice significantly increases our knowledge base and service for current and future clients, charting their financial course through challenging economic times,” said Fred Sitzberger, CPA, CVA, founder of Sitzberger & Co. “As Sitzberger & Co. continues to grow, we remain committed to providing superior resources and capabilities for our clients.”